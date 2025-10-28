Allstate and the Aspen Institute Focus on Improving Trust

Washington, DC, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Allstate and the Aspen Institute launched the Trust in Practice Awards to strengthen community relationships and build trust throughout America. Allstate has committed up to $5 million in grants for community organizations that support civic engagement, volunteering, and bridging differences with intergenerational participants.

Tom Wilson, Allstate Chair, President and CEO

“The decline in trust must be reversed as it undermines democracy, increases anxiety and reduces personal freedom. The Trust in Practice Awards will help in this effort by strengthening relationships in communities and celebrating the success of authentic trust. This will enable innovative community leaders to help people realize their hopes and dreams.”

Dan Porterfield, Aspen Institute President and CEO

“In today’s interconnected world, trust among people is a key part of what strengthens our communities and country. The Trust in Practice Awards are an example of our joint commitment to building and sustaining trust across communities and among individuals of all backgrounds and beliefs. We are grateful to Allstate for their leadership and partnership in this important effort.”

Why is Trust Important to Communities?

Trust is essential to the health and strength of communities. Recent Allstate research shows:

Trust has declined : Just 41% of Americans say they trust each other, consistent with research showing a broader decline in trust over the last three decades.

: Just 41% of Americans say they trust each other, consistent with research showing a broader decline in trust over the last three decades. Trust drives community support : People who trust others are significantly more likely to say they would help their friends and neighbors, reinforcing a culture of care and mutual aid.

: People who trust others are significantly more likely to say they would help their friends and neighbors, reinforcing a culture of care and mutual aid. Trust starts in communities : Initiatives that build trust in neighborhoods, schools and community organizations lay the groundwork for broader societal resilience and unity. The good news is 74% of Americans feel optimistic about their community's future .

: Initiatives that build trust in neighborhoods, schools and community organizations lay the groundwork for broader societal resilience and unity. The good news is . Community trust builds national strength: Higher levels of trust at the local and individual level are linked to a more prosperous economy, a healthier democracy and greater civic engagement and social cohesion.

What are the Trust in Practice Awards?

The Trust in Practice Awards support non-profit organizations that are collaborating on new initiatives to build trust across local or virtual communities. Grantees will be part of a national network dedicated to fostering trust through the Alliance for Social Trust’s programs and storytelling platforms. Award recipients will also participate in the annual Trust in Practice Summit to celebrate the work of trust builders.

Selection Criteria

Qualifying submissions will be assessed on the following areas.

Each application should include a lead partner non-profit organization that will come together with at least two other non-profit organizations to build trust through intergenerational volunteering focused on civic engagement and bridging differences amongst local or virtual communities.

Grants will be selected based on the impact of trust levels in a community, the strength and commitment of organizational leadership, execution capabilities and the potential to extend learnings.

Selected organizations will be awarded a minimum of $100,000.

How Do Organizations Apply for The Trust in Practice Awards?

For additional information, including how to apply, please visit the Alliance for Social Trust website. The Trust in Practice Awards are open to 501(c)(3) nonprofits based in and serving communities within the United States and U.S. territories. Awardees will be announced in spring 2026.

