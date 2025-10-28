G Squared Named to Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors List for its Service to Growth Stage Founders

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Squared , a global growth-stage investment firm dedicated to supporting the capital needs of dynamic technology companies throughout their life cycles, has been named to the Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list for the second consecutive year. This year’s list celebrates 248 investors across venture capital, private equity, and credit that actively help founders build and grow enduring companies while preserving their companies’ distinctive character.

In developing the list, Inc. engaged directly with founders who have partnered with investment firms to understand how those relationships contributed to growth. Their feedback underscored G Squared’s role as a capital partner that empowers founders to develop durable, category-defining businesses.

G Squared was recognized for its differentiated capital deployment strategy, which integrates primaries, secondaries, and structured tenders to deliver liquidity across the venture ecosystem. Through direct secondary investments, G Squared provides liquidity solutions that create value for companies, founders, and employees, as they continue to expand operations and reach new stages of growth.

“At the growth stage, founders must navigate the dual challenge of managing capital and scaling their business in dynamic markets,” said Larry Aschebrook, Founder & Managing Partner of G Squared . “As traditional exits have slowed, secondary solutions have become a strategic tool to enable founders to push innovation forward, helping management teams stay focused, retain strong talent, and build at their own pace. That is the kind of partnership we aim to provide as companies advance toward durable public outcomes.”

Since it was founded in 2011, G Squared has deployed nearly $6B to support leading companies including Anthropic , Bolt , Coursera , Fanatics , FIGS , Toast , Turo , Uber , and Wiz . G Squared invests across SaaS, consumer internet, mobility, and fintech, partnering with founders as they grow with intention while keeping their culture and strategic vision at the core.

“G Squared was built by founders, for founders. We’ve lived the same highs, lows, and sleepless nights our portfolio leaders face. That shared DNA shapes how we invest and engage; we aim to be the first call in the good moments and the hard ones. In our view, true partnership isn’t about capital alone, it’s about conviction through uncertainty and helping founders build something enduring, as we’ve been fortunate enough to do ourselves,” said Spencer McLeod, Partner & Head of Research.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors .

About G Squared

G Squared is a global venture capital firm that partners with dynamic companies throughout their life cycles as a complete capital solutions provider, working to create value for companies, investors, employees, and other stakeholders. The firm focuses on investments in growth-stage technology companies, specializes in direct secondaries, and has invested in 150+ portfolio companies since it was founded in 2011. For more information on G Squared and its portfolio, visit: www.gsquared.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .