MRIGlobal Achieves Perfect Score in U.S. Government Cybersecurity Certification

Kansas City, MO., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRIGlobal is proud to announce that following an independent and rigorous C3PAO assessment, its Arcus CUI (Controlled Unclassified Information) enclave has been certified CMMC Level 2, having achieved a perfect score of 110 out of 110. This certification designates MRIGlobal as meeting the highest security standards and underscores its ability to securely and compliantly receive, process, store, and transmit CUI on behalf of government clients and prime contractors.

Beginning Nov. 10, 2025, contracting officers may begin including CMMC requirements in their contracts. By 2028, certification will be required to bid on and win Department of Defense contracts. To achieve certification, MRIGlobal successfully implemented all 110 security controls to protect CUI —including technical data, engineering designs, and research assets—from sophisticated cyber threats. This achievement reflects a transition from foundational to fully mature, documented cybersecurity practices. By certifying well ahead of the federal deadline, MRIGlobal joins the top 0.25% of the Defense Industrial Base to reach this advanced level of compliance.

“This certification is a major milestone in our compliance journey and reflects months of disciplined effort, collaboration, and dedication across our cybersecurity team and our partners,” said David George, Director of Cybersecurity, MRIGlobal. “Achieving a perfect score validates the strength of our cybersecurity program and assures government customers and prime contractors of our ability to protect sensitive data to the highest standards. For contracting officers, certification also streamlines due diligence, accelerates contracting decisions, and reinforces confidence in MRIGlobal’s security measures.”

CMMC Level 2, "Advanced," is a cybersecurity standard for Department of Defense contractors who handle CUI. It requires organizations to implement all 110 security controls from NIST SP 800-171 and to perform an annual self-assessment or a third-party assessment every three years, depending on the contract. To achieve compliance, a contractor must have a system security plan, establish policies and procedures, and be able to demonstrate implementation of the required controls.

“Achieving certification is a testament to our cybersecurity team’s dedication to protecting sensitive information for our government partners,” said Ian Colrain, PhD, President & CEO, MRIGlobal. “As our scientists and engineers continue advancing research solutions, our partners can feel confident that we’re keeping their information safe by meeting the highest security standards.”

About MRIGlobal

MRIGlobal is an independent, nonprofit research institute that delivers scientific and engineering solutions to improve lives, protect national security, and advance global health. Since 1943, MRIGlobal has performed customized research and development for government and commercial partners, including advanced diagnostics, chemical and biological threat detection and mitigation, engineering services, and mobile laboratory and transport solutions. Visit mriglobal.org to learn more.