Veeco Announces Multiple Orders for Wet Processing and Lithography Systems to Support Advanced Packaging and Silicon Photonics at a Leading Semiconductor Foundry

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO), a global leader in semiconductor process equipment, today announced it has received multiple orders for its advanced wet processing and lithography systems from a leading specialist foundry. The systems will be deployed for advanced packaging and silicon photonics applications, supporting critical end markets including AI, automotive, aerospace and defense, and communications. Scheduled deliveries for the most recent orders will start in the first quarter of 2026.

“These new orders build on our legacy of collaboration with leading customers to deliver enabling technologies that drive innovation and meet the evolving demands of the semiconductor industry,” said Adrian Devasahayam, Senior Vice President, Product Line Management at Veeco. “These orders underscore Veeco’s position as a trusted partner for enabling next-generation device manufacturing in high-growth markets such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and silicon photonics. We remain committed to investing in new technologies and expanding our market reach through strategic partnerships and customer-driven innovation.”

Veeco’s WaferStorm®, WaferEtch® and AP300™ platforms were selected for their best-in-class process performance, unique capabilities, and low cost of ownership. Veeco’s WaferStorm® solvent cleaning systems set the industry standard for yield improvement, while WaferEtch® systems enable precise interconnect and device definition, for improved performance. The company’s lithography systems support next-generation advanced packaging processes, including copper (Cu) pillars for 2.5/3D packaging, flip-chip bumping, fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP), and high-density fan-out packaging.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

