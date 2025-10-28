Formica Group Unveils Elevated Metal Collection from Homapal® for Designers Seeking Modern Versatility

CINCINNATI, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formica Corporation today announces the introduction of new Homapal® Metal Laminates curated to align with recent research into the design preferences of today’s evolving commercial aesthetic. Based in Herzberg am Harz, Germany, Homapal® is a leading global manufacturer of real metal and magnetic laminates and sister company within the Formica Group portfolio of surfacing solutions.

For this introduction, Formica Corporation conducted extensive research with commercial architects and interior designers across North American to better understand how metals are used in modern spaces. Research identified three key design directions that resonated most strongly: simple metal, scratched/handcrafted designs and deeply textured surfaces. The new introductions are a direct response to these insights and expand upon existing Homapal® collections to meet the evolving needs of the design community.

“Designers today want materials that offer more than shine, they want metals that feel intentional, timeless and adaptable across multiple environments,” said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. “These new patterns celebrate versatility, with finishes ranging from soft matte silvers to richly dimensional textures, giving designers the freedom to create spaces with distinctive design and a true ‘wow’ factor.”

Simple Metals

Simple Metals offer a modern, neutral foundation that works across a wide range of applications and provides a luxurious backdrop ideal for both contemporary and classic interiors. These understated surfaces make coordination across materials effortless.

Natural Soft Matte Aluminum: A soft matte finish in a silver shade, both contemporary and subtle.

A soft matte finish in a silver shade, both contemporary and subtle. Brushed Aluminum Goldtone: A classic brush texture in a warm goldtone, balancing vibrance with classical sophistication.

A classic brush texture in a warm goldtone, balancing vibrance with classical sophistication. Light Brushed Bronzetone: A classic brush texture in a cool bronze hue offering depth and a gentle metallic glow.

A classic brush texture in a cool bronze hue offering depth and a gentle metallic glow. Crossbrushed Goldtone: A richly warm gold enhanced by crossbrushed texture that resembles the fine weave of linen.

A richly warm gold enhanced by crossbrushed texture that resembles the fine weave of linen. Crossbrushed Aluminum: A pristine silver shade elevated by a crossbrushed linen-like surface.

These patterns were added to the existing Elements Collection, a broad group of laminates focused on delivering straightforward, versatile finishes that adapt to any space, offering enduring appeal and practical reliability.

Scratched/Handcrafted Metals

Scratched or Handcrafted Metals strike a balance between bold visual impact and approachable simplicity, offering a look and quality that goes beyond other materials. The new design brings both variety and distinction across applications including the addition of a new pattern.

Copper Crush: A dark copper shade with handcrafted swirling effect, producing a richly layered and expressive metal.

This pattern was added to the Gesture Collection, a group of laminates that showcases true artisanal craftsmanship, with textures created by hand that animate surfaces with individuality and depth. Patterns in this collection are applied individually by skilled craftsmen at the Homapal® manufacturing facility.

Deep Textured Metals

Deep Textured Metals explore the interplay of light, shadow and movement with finishes that create depth and visual interest. Today’s introduction features new offerings in the Lava Series and Cella Series.

The Lava Series showcases mirrored, wavelike surfaces that animate the metal with light and reflection. Lava Natural: A reflective aluminum with soft wave reliefs. Lava Smokey Grey: A smoky grey layered across mirrored reliefs. Lava Coppertone: A rippled surface highlighted by warm copper tones. Lava Goldtone: A warm gold surface with natural, wave-like motifs.

showcases mirrored, wavelike surfaces that animate the metal with light and reflection.

The Cella Series introduces a bold, tactile texture that adds depth to metallic finishes, creating dimension and shadow. Cella Coppertone: A luminous copper shade softened by the Cella texture, blending metallic warmth with a distinctly modern surface effect. Cella Black: A deep black shade enriched by the textile-like Cella texture, emphasizing structure and dimension.

introduces a bold, tactile texture that adds depth to metallic finishes, creating dimension and shadow.

These series were added to the Perspectives Collection, a group that brings dimension and structure, pressing bold patterns directly into the metal surface for dramatic impact and architectural presence.

Bringing Innovation to an Evolving Market

The new decorative metal laminates provide designers with fresh, research-driven options for creating inspirational spaces across commercial applications. With the expansions to Homapal’s established library of Elements, Gestures and Perspectives collections, Formica Corporation continues to invest in bringing meaningful design innovation to the North American market.

For more information please visit formica.com/en-us/products/homapal.

About Homapal

HOMAPAL - a name which has been synonymous with innovative products "Made in Germany" for decades. Homapal GmbH, produces and sells laminates with special surfaces of real metal and magnetic boards at its facility in Herzberg, Germany. The focus is on high quality decorative interior design. Products are ideal for use in commercial and residential interiors like hotels, restaurants, workplace, retail, healthcare and wellness, and educational facilities - wherever spaces are to be refined with elegant surfaces. They offer architects, interior designers and fabricators a broad range for creative applications. Homapal ® is a registered trademark of Homapal GmbH. All rights reserved.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd., among others. Formica Group is owned by Broadview Materials.

Please Note:

Formica®, Formica® Laminate, and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2025 The Diller Corporation.

About Broadview Materials

Headquartered in Den Bosch ('s-Hertogenbosch) in the Netherlands, Broadview is a holding company that pursues long-term growth and value creation through active support of its operating companies. Broadview's family of companies covers two industry clusters: energy and materials technology. Broadview's materials technology businesses include Arpa, Trespa, Formica Group, Westag, Homapal and Direct Online Services. With combined sales of €1.2 billion and 6,000 employees, Broadview is a world leader in the surfacing materials market.

