DebitMyData Ignites a Security Revolution: Human Energy Grid Promises Indestructible Protection for America’s Critical Infrastructure

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unprecedented leap for cybersecurity, DebitMyData today unleashed more details about the Human Energy Grid : a jaw-dropping new framework destined to transform the very DNA of America’s power, energy, and industrial infrastructure.

Because what DebitMyData has just launched does not merely adapt to the cybersecurity threat—it redefines it. Modern day ransomware attacks and digital sabotage threaten to cripple the electric grid, water supply, and every system Americans depend on, the Human Energy Grid stands alone: it is not a stopgap, but a shield, vault, and digital guardian—engineered for the nation’s most unforgiving battlegrounds.

Breakthrough: Security Without Disruption

Forget expensive hardware rip-and-replace. With its cryptographic "protocol wrapping" technology, Human Energy Grid locks down even decades-old industrial equipment—systems running Modbus, DNP3, or BACnet—without unplugging a single device. Dynamic encryption and authentication run live, labeling every packet, every command, and every operator. The result: Real, quantifiable immunity against eavesdropping, manipulation, and cyber warfare.

AI, Quantum-Resistant, Decentralized and Unhackable

The DebitMyData Human Energy Grid system goes beyond locks and keys: It is distributed, AI-driven anomaly detection and quantum-resistant encryption meet decentralized digital identity. Each user, device, and action is anchored to a cryptographically certified Agentic Logo—creating an auditable chain of trust impossible to counterfeit or break.

America Secured—And Powered by Its People

The Human Energy Grid is more than critical infrastructure defense. It lays the blueprint for ethical, profitable control of personal and industrial data. Through its Agentic Logo System, a proprietary neuro link data fingerprinting technology developed since 2010 and NFT-backed digital rights model, it promises an economy where individuals own and monetize their data value, in ways that are secure by design and future-proofed by science.

A Wake-Up Call to Every State Leader, Utility CEO, and CISO

Any delay in protecting America’s energy backbone is an invitation to disaster. The global audience is watching, and the stakes are as high as they’ve ever been. The Human Energy Grid is positioned for field-tested—states, regulators, and industry professionals can schedule live demonstrations starting today.

From the Desk of Preska Thomas, Founder and CEO of DebitMyData:

“The next cyberattack won’t wait. The Human Energy Grid is America’s answer—a system designed for the gravity of this moment. We invite every leader and community focused on securing our future to call now. For those ready to defend, we deliver not words, but a working shield. The time is now, The era of secured, sovereign infrastructure starts today.”

