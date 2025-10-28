Landmark Structures Expands Operations in Burlington with New CAD Design Office, Supporting Growth in Water Infrastructure Engineering

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Structures, a leading full-service provider of water storage solutions in North America, will celebrate the grand opening of its expanded CAD Design Office on Friday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m.

The new facility is located at Burloak Towers in Burlington, Ontario.

The move addresses the company's rapidly growing CAD team, which supports water infrastructure projects across the continent. The expanded space will accommodate current operations and future growth for both U.S. and Canadian markets.

"We've outgrown our current offices," said Ken Chen, CAD Manager, "This new location positions us to collaborate more effectively, drive innovation, and attract top talent to support our design work."

Strategically located off Highway 403, the new office offers improved accessibility for employees and enhanced recruiting capabilities. Its proximity to Landmark's existing Burlington location also strengthens collaboration and operational continuity between teams.

The property will feature a newly updated lobby, a brand-new fitness centre, a padel court, and a golf simulator, all designed to enhance work-life balance for employees. These amenities will provide attractive options for staff wellness, collaboration, and recreation within the building.

"This move represents more than just additional space, it's an investment in our team's future," Ken added. "The facility provides a strategic, accessible, and modern workspace that will support Landmark's continued growth."

Clients, partners, and community are invited to attend the grand opening celebration and tour the new facility on Friday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m. For event details, visit www.teamlandmark.com or email media@teamlandmark.com.

Location: Burloak Towers, 5420 North Service Road, Suite 403, Burlington, Ontario

About Landmark Structures

Founded in 1974 in Hamilton, Ontario, Landmark Structures specializes in water storage design, engineering, and construction, with operations in both the U.S. and Canada. Landmark Structures primarily serves the industrial, military, and municipal markets with its storage solutions. Learn more at www.teamlandmark.com

Media Contact

Landmark Structures

media@teamlandmark.com