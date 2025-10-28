HomeSphere and Kichler Lighting Announce New Partnership for Residential Builders

Denver, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeSphere , the leading platform connecting building product manufacturers to highly profitable mid-market home builders, has announced a new strategic partnership with leading lighting brand Kichler®. With this addition, Kichler joins Progress Lighting on HomeSphere, offering builder members access to incentives for both lighting brands within the Coleto Brands portfolio.

The collaboration expands HomeSphere's lighting portfolio in the marketplace and delivers member-exclusive rebates on Kichler products, including indoor and outdoor lighting, landscape lighting and ceiling fans.

“Kichler delivers lighting solutions that combine design flexibility with trusted performance,” said Kichler Vice President, Builder and Specification Sales Todd Roy. “Partnering with HomeSphere allows us to help thousands of builders streamline sourcing and elevate their client offerings.”

Kichler offers a comprehensive portfolio of interior, exterior, architectural and landscape lighting solutions, as well as a full line of indoor and outdoor ceiling fans. With more than 85 years in the lighting industry, Kichler is a trusted brand among both trade professionals and homeowners.

“Kichler is consistently recognized as a top lighting brand used by homebuilders,” said HomeSphere President and CEO Greg Schwarzer. “Together with Progress Lighting, a long-time HomeSphere customer, Kichler strengthens our national lighting offering and gives our builders more ways to protect their margins in unpredictable times.”

About HomeSphere

Established in 1999, HomeSphere connects local and regional homebuilders to exclusive rebate offerings. HomeSphere’s builder network constructs and closes more than 250,000 new homes and units per year, making it the largest homebuilding group in the country by volume. Using HomeSphere’s award-winning rebate management platform, builders capture incentives on completed homes, discover new products for their future projects, and develop key relationships with the 80-plus manufacturers in HomeSphere’s preferred partner network. For more information about HomeSphere’s products and solutions for homebuilders and manufacturers, visit www.homesphere.com .