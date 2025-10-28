Edible Garden Strengthens Midwest Operations With Expanded Production Capacity at Heartland Facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Enhances Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand and Strengthen Relationships With Major Retailers

New Production Line Positioned to Support Surge in Demand Ahead of the Upcoming Holiday Season, Traditionally the Company’s Busiest Quarter

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the completion of an additional production line at its Edible Garden Heartland facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This expansion further strengthens the Company’s production capacity and enhances its ability to serve customers across the Midwest region, including major retail partners such as Kroger, Meijer and Walmart. The new production line significantly increases the facility’s output while improving efficiency and scalability to meet growing demand for the Company’s fresh, sustainably grown produce. This added capacity will also enable Edible Garden to accelerate its strategic expansion in the Midwest by streamlining logistics and reducing reliance on third-party suppliers.

“The addition of this new production line represents an important advancement for Edible Garden as we continue to scale our operations and meet the increasing demand from our retail partners,” commented Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “As we prepare for the upcoming holiday season, which is traditionally our busiest quarter, this expansion not only strengthens our position with key customers like Kroger, Meijer and Walmart, but also enhances our ability to deliver fresher, more sustainable products to consumers more efficiently.”

“Over the past year, we have transformed our Grand Rapids facility into a highly efficient, technology-driven operation. By leveraging our patented GreenThumb® greenhouse management platform, we have improved traceability and operational oversight across every step of our supply chain. The facility now houses several high-speed packing lines and fully integrated processing systems that enable us to uphold our commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability while supporting continued growth across the region. This latest expansion is another step forward in our mission to provide locally grown produce with the highest standards of freshness and responsibility.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

