LeapFrog® Partners with Misty Copeland to Inspire Kids Through the Power of Movement and Learning

CHICAGO , Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc. today announced a partnership with groundbreaking dancer, author, and philanthropist Misty Copeland to shine a spotlight on how movement can spark curiosity for children, turning playtime into a chance to learn and express themselves. LeapMove™, LeapFrog’s motion-based learning system, brings that idea to life by blending motion with interactive games that get kids jumping, stretching, and laughing as they build foundational school skills in math, reading, and problem-solving.

To kick-off the partnership, Misty surprised dance students at a Boys & Girls Club in New York City for an inspiring session that blended creativity, coordination, and confidence while showing how movement brings learning to life. The partnership comes at a milestone moment in Misty’s career, as she celebrates her farewell performance and continues to champion the power of movement as a way for children to learn and grow.

“Movement has always been my language of expression and empowerment,” said Copeland. “As a mom, I’ve seen firsthand how kids light up and learn best when they’re engaged both mentally and physically. Partnering with LeapFrog to launch LeapMove is such a natural fit, because it brings together motion, creativity, and curiosity in a way that helps kids grow their independence and core learning skills while having fun.”

As part of the partnership, LeapFrog is donating over $40,000 in LeapFrog learning toys to the Misty Copeland Foundation. This contribution will help expand access to educational play experiences and support the foundation’s mission to empower children through movement, creativity, and confidence-building activities.

“Misty embodies everything LeapMove represents: strength, creativity, and the power of movement to spark growth and learning,” said Karen Balduf, VP of Marketing, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog’s parent company. “She’s not only a world-class athlete and artist but also a parent who really understands how active play supports emotional, physical, and academic development. Together, we have a shared commitment to make movement-driven education more accessible to all families and showcase that there’s more than one way to learn - it can be joyful, expressive, and full of motion.”

For additional information, visit https://www.leapfrog.com/en-us/products/leapmove.

