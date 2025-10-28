Agtonomy Secures $18 Million Series B to Accelerate Physical AI Adoption in Off-Road Industries

South San Francisco, California, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agtonomy, a leading software and services company specializing in automation and physical AI solutions for agriculture and land management, closed an oversubscribed Series B funding round totaling $18 million based on its proven commercial traction and growth potential.

This investment was led by DBL Partners, a pioneering double bottom line venture capital firm renowned for early investments in Tesla, SpaceX, and Farmers Business Network, with participation from new investor Nuveen, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of agricultural land—managing over 2 million acres globally. Existing investors Autotech, Allison Transmission, Rethink Food, and Black Forest Ventures also participated in the round.

“Agtonomy is at an exciting inflection point as we expand our commercial footprint and bring physical AI into everyday field operations,” said Tim Bucher, founder and CEO of Agtonomy. “This investment round—and the support from DBL and Nuveen—underscores confidence not only in our technology and momentum, but also in the meaningful value we are delivering in real-world commercial operations today.”

Agtonomy will use the new capital to advance its physical AI platform, expand equipment integrations with OEM partners, and scale commercial deployments across agriculture and adjacent off-road industries. These investments will enhance AI-driven fleet intelligence and smarter workflows, helping operators cut labor costs and improve safety and sustainability in orchards, vineyards, fields, and managed green spaces.

“DBL seeks out mission-driven, execution-orientated companies that not only disrupt their industries, but also deliver real-world benefits,” said Jake Harris of DBL Partners, who is joining Agtonomy’s Board. “Agtonomy fits squarely into the legacy of DBL’s portfolio by ushering in the next wave of highly-scalable, customer-centric physical AI in a way that delivers tangible performance gains and cost-savings, while setting a new standard for sustainability and profitability in food production and off-road industries worldwide.” Mark Coelho, Head of Global Horticulture at Nuveen, said: “Managing more than 2 million acres of farmland gives us a clear view into the pressures facing today’s operators, from labor shortages to rising operational complexity. Agtonomy’s physical AI platform addresses these real-world challenges through practical automation that works in tough environments. We believe this approach has strong applicability in agriculture and we are pleased to support Agtonomy’s continued growth.”

With continued support from strategic investors and OEM partners, Agtonomy is entering its next phase of growth and platform development.

About Agtonomy

Agtonomy is a software and Physical AI company bringing intelligent automation to agriculture, turf, and land maintenance. Its platform, embedded in commercial equipment through leading OEM partnerships, delivers real-world automation proven in the most complex operating environments. Agtonomy helps customers work more efficiently, safely, and sustainably—without sacrificing precision or control.

For more information about Agtonomy, visit www.agtonomy.com.