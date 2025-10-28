TestGrid Launches First Ever Testing for ServiceNow Modules. Powered by CoTester!

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI testing and SaaS leader TestGrid today announced the launch of the first ever testing agent purpose-built for the ServiceNow ecosystem for ServiceNow modules, powered by CoTester.

The new solution enables enterprises to test complex ServiceNow modules end-to-end with adaptive AI, self-healing automation, and zero-maintenance execution without requiring specialized ServiceNow scripting or setup.

For years, enterprises have struggled to automate ServiceNow testing at scale. Traditional test tools and even ServiceNow’s own ATF framework often break with every UI or workflow change, leaving QA teams to manage brittle scripts and heavy maintenance cycles.

Frequent platform upgrades, data dependencies, and dynamic UI elements add further complexity. CoTester for ServiceNow eliminates these barriers by combining multimodal AI intelligence, domain awareness, and robotic test authoring and execution.

It automatically generates test cases from workflows, heals broken scripts in real time, and executes full regression suites after each upgrade, ensuring continuous quality and faster release cycles.

Unlike conventional automation tools, CoTester understands ServiceNow visually and contextually.

Its multi-modal AI engine analyzes screens, text, and layout to detect even subtle UI changes, while its self-healing module, AgentRx, updates scripts automatically to keep tests stable through version changes and platform redesigns.

Enterprises remain in full control, with complete visibility, data encryption, and full ownership of their automation logic.

Key capabilities include:

End-to-end testing across ITSM, HRSD, CSM, ITOM, GRC, and custom ServiceNow apps

AI-powered test generation from user stories and workflow configurations

Automatic self-healing of locators, fields, and UI components during upgrades

Prebuilt test libraries for instant coverage of common ServiceNow workflows

Seamless integration with Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions, and ServiceNow DevOps

Unified test reporting with logs, screenshots, and risk-based insights

Enterprise-grade deployment options on private cloud or on-premise infrastructure



CoTester for ServiceNow is designed for all skill levels, from product owners and business analysts to automation engineers and SDETs. With no specialized setup required, teams can start testing ServiceNow modules immediately and achieve meaningful coverage within hours.

Early enterprise adopters of CoTester for ServiceNow report significant improvements:

Up to 70% reduction in test maintenance effort

50% faster upgrade validation cycles

1,000+ regression tests executed overnight with zero manual effort

40% lower overall testing costs

“Enterprises have been looking for a way to make ServiceNow testing fast, reliable, and scalable,” said Harry Rao, Founder and CEO of TestGrid.

“CoTester for ServiceNow achieves that by combining AI adaptability with enterprise-grade control. It’s like having an intelligent teammate who never gets tired, never breaks a script, and always keeps pace with your system changes.”

With TestGrid’s CoTester already deployed across Fortune 100 enterprises in banking, telecom, healthcare, and eCommerce, this new launch expands its reach into one of the most business-critical automation spaces – the ServiceNow platform.

Early adopters are already seeing results. A global retail enterprise achieved 45% faster upgrade validation and 60% lower maintenance effort using CoTester for ServiceNow, with zero workflow disruption during platform updates.

The product is fully compatible with both standard and heavily customized ServiceNow instances. CoTester for ServiceNow is available today for enterprise deployment.

To schedule a pilot or request a demo, visit testgrid.io/cotester .

About TestGrid

TestGrid is a leading provider of enterprise-grade testing infrastructure and automation solutions, trusted by the top Fortune 100. From infrastructure to software delivery intelligence, TestGrid empowers organizations to deliver high-quality software faster with cost-effective, scalable testing across web and mobile platforms.