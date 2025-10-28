Nature’s Miracle Crowns Datavault AI with 35% Royalty License with Multi-Million-Dollar Global Technology License

Company Further Monetizes its data over sound ADIO® and patented Data Vault® Platform featuring the industry leading DataScore® and DataValue® agents that will now exclusively power Nature’s Miracle’s Carbon Credit, Tokenized RWA Initiatives and VerifyU™ blockchain credentialing

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a leader in patented data tokenization and monetization technologies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive licensing agreement with Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI), a sustainable agriculture and environmental technology company.

Under the agreement, Nature’s Miracle will license Datavault AI’s patented Carbon Credit Tokenization System, enabling it to develop, distribute, and commercialize blockchain-powered carbon credit solutions worldwide.

The agreement grants Nature’s Miracle global rights to integrate Datavault AI’s proprietary intellectual property, including its issued and pending patents covering the secure tokenization of carbon credits on blockchain infrastructure, into its environmental technology platforms. As part of the deal, Datavault AI will receive a non-refundable license fee of $2 million and a 35 percent royalty on all gross revenue generated through the licensed technology.

“This agreement represents a significant milestone in Datavault AI’s ongoing strategy to commercialize our patent portfolio across high-growth industries like sustainability and carbon markets,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “By licensing our carbon credit tokenization system to Nature’s Miracle, we are aligning with a partner whose expertise in innovative, sustainable environmental technology is being applied to accelerate the adoption of blockchain for verified carbon markets.”

The partnership positions both companies at the forefront of the emerging digital carbon economy by providing a scalable, transparent, and fraud-resistant method for verifying and trading carbon credits. Nature’s Miracle intends to integrate the licensed technology into its agricultural and environmental management platforms, enhancing traceability and accountability in sustainability reporting.

Commenting on the transaction, James Li, CEO of Nature’s Miracle Holding, said: “This collaboration with Datavault AI allows us to leverage proven, patented blockchain infrastructure to validate and monetize carbon offsets with unparalleled security and efficiency. We recently opened offices in Taipei and Tokyo, both of whom have a strong institutional tokenization community as well as government support. This collaboration is a strategic step that expands our environmental impact and positions Nature’s Miracle as a technology leader in the carbon credit ecosystem, especially in Asia.”

The licensed Company intellectual property includes U.S. and international patents related to carbon credit tokenization technologies (U.S. Application No. 17/874,069; PCT/US22/75985; Continuation No. 19/356,940). The license is effective worldwide for the life of the patents at the agreed-upon royalty rates.

This transaction underscores Datavault AI’s expanding revenue model based on its proprietary ADIO® data monetization framework, VerifyU™ identity credentialing, and blockchain tokenization technologies – all designed to convert real-world assets and data streams into secure, tradable digital instruments.

About Datavault

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) (www.nature-miracle.com) is a vertically integrated agriculture and environmental technology company providing sustainable solutions for indoor farming, renewable energy, and environmental management. The company focuses on developing XRP centric ecosystem including Digital Treasury Program, carbon credit tokenization, stablecoin, etc.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as "expect," "will," "anticipates," "continues" and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenue expectations, licensing initiatives, patent initiatives as well as the successful implementation of the patented technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to successfully utilize all intellectual property that has been issued and granted Notices of Allowance; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams as a result of the various patents mentioned in this press release; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement our technologies into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

