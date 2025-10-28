LiquidPiston Appoints Industry Veteran Vincenzo Perrone as Vice President of Engineering

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidPiston, Inc. , a leading innovator in compact, efficient, heavy-fueled rotary combustion engine technologies and hybrid power systems, today announced the appointment of Vincenzo Perrone as Vice President of Engineering.

Perrone will lead LiquidPiston’s engineering organization, encompassing engine design, power system and electrical design, testing, and operations.

Perrone brings more than two decades of executive and engineering leadership in global power systems, most recently serving as President of Rehlko (previously Kohler) Engines. Previously, Perrone held engineering and leadership roles at John Deere Power Systems, IVECO Motors of North America, and SAME Deutz Fahr Group.

“Vincenzo has led engine programs at global scale, from concept through design, industrialization, and volume production,” said Alec Shkolnik, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of LiquidPiston. “His deep expertise in engine development and customer systems integration, combined with his global manufacturing and supply chain experience, will help us bring LiquidPiston’s breakthrough X-Engine and hybrid power systems to commercial readiness. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

“I’m excited to join LiquidPiston at this pivotal moment,” said Perrone. “The X-Engine core engine, with its capabilities in hybrid electric power systems, addresses real-world demands for smaller size and greater power density and efficiency. I look forward to working with this amazing team as we commercialize applications for our military and commercial partners, such as vehicle-mounted auxiliary power units, next-generation gensets, and uncrewed aerial systems.”

About LiquidPiston

LiquidPiston, Inc , based in Bloomfield, Conn., is a leading developer of compact internal combustion engines and hybrid power solutions that scale efficiently and operate on fossil or renewable fuels. The company’s patented High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle™ and novel engine architecture support next-generation fuel-energy conversion for hybrid power systems used in unmanned aerial systems, mobile power generation, and APU applications.

