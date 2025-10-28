Donlevy-Rosen & Rosen, P.A. Expands Focus on Offshore Asset Protection as Business Sellers/Owners Increasingly Adopt Offshore Asset Protection Strategies Amid Growing Threat of Lawsuit Exposure

Coral Gables, Florida, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donlevy-Rosen & Rosen, P.A., a distinguished Florida-based law firm specializing in offshore asset protection planning, announced an expanded focus on comprehensive offshore trust solutions as business sellers and owners increasingly adopt asset protection strategies amid growing threats of lawsuit exposure. The firm reports a continued rise in demand for offshore trust structures designed to shield business sale proceeds and personal wealth from legal claims, civil judgments, and creditor actions in an era of heightened litigation risk.





More business owners turn to offshore asset protection strategies to safeguard wealth and minimize lawsuit exposure, according to Donlevy-Rosen & Rosen, P.A.

Protecting Business Sale Proceeds from Legal Risks

Business owners who sell or transfer their enterprises frequently face post-sale liabilities, such as contractual disputes, property settlements, and creditor actions. These risks can extend years after a transaction closes, underscoring the importance of proactive asset protection planning. Establishing an irrevocable trust or domestic asset protection trust enables individuals to separate personal assets from potential claims, reducing vulnerability to frivolous lawsuits and protecting financial stability.

Strategically structured offshore trusts serve as a powerful safeguard for business sellers by leveraging favorable foreign jurisdictions that uphold robust legal protections. When paired with compliant trust instruments and transparent documentation, these trusts act as lawful barriers against fraudulent transfer allegations and ensure that asset distribution aligns with governing tax laws and regulatory standards.

Advanced Trust Design and Multi-Jurisdictional Planning

Modern asset protection planning often involves combining multi-entity offshore structures with a multi-jurisdictional strategy to provide layered defense against legal risks. Through careful trust creation and the inclusion of legal entities—such as corporations or limited liability companies—business owners can diversify asset locations, maintain secure bank accounts, and establish a protective legal distance between personal and professional holdings.

Within these trust structures, the roles of the Foreign Trustee and trust protector are central to maintaining integrity and compliance. These entities oversee the trust document, administer asset distribution, and ensure adherence to applicable fraudulent transfer laws and statutes of limitations. In many cases, a self-settled spendthrift trust is utilized to reinforce trust protections while preserving certain rights for the grantor under Florida law and compatible offshore trust jurisdictions.

The use of an Offshore Asset Protection Trust has become an increasingly preferred method for high-net-worth individuals and business owners to integrate financial security with long-term wealth management goals. These foreign trusts allow assets such as retirement accounts, life insurance proceeds, and business sale funds to be protected under favorable legal frameworks that support both privacy and flexibility. When properly structured through reputable offshore banks, these trusts provide an added layer of protection from future legal claims while remaining compliant with international regulations.

Donlevy-Rosen & Rosen PA on Google Maps

Beyond asset preservation, an offshore trust structure can also play a role in managing exposure to estate taxes and enhancing succession planning. By holding assets in offshore bank accounts governed by independent trustees, individuals can achieve diversification of holdings and mitigate risks tied to domestic jurisdictional limits. When coordinated with traditional tools such as liability insurance and corporate structuring, these arrangements create a multi-dimensional approach to protection that supports continuity across generations.

A key component of these legal strategies is ensuring that the transfer of assets does not constitute a fraudulent conveyance, which could otherwise invalidate protections or invite scrutiny. Proper documentation and adherence to applicable laws ensure that the trust remains valid, transparent, and enforceable. This approach reinforces the legitimacy of offshore planning while balancing compliance, privacy, and the long-term financial stability sought by today’s entrepreneurs and professionals.

Rising Legal Exposure Drives Demand for Offshore Trusts

With litigation rates and professional liability claims on the rise, entrepreneurs and investors are recognizing the value of preemptive asset protection attorney guidance. Business sellers, in particular, face exposure long after closing deals, making trust structures a vital component of their post-sale financial strategy. Offshore trusts not only deter opportunistic lawsuits but also provide long-term stability for estate planning and wealth preservation.

The firm has noted an increase in client inquiries related to trust creation, deed of trust preparation, and integration of offshore and domestic holdings. Clients seek clarity on legal criteria, policy arguments, and compliance obligations when establishing trusts across multiple jurisdictions. By aligning planning strategies with the parameters of Florida law, individuals can maintain control over their assets while lawfully benefiting from the enhanced privacy and creditor deterrence offered by offshore trust jurisdictions.

Offshore Planning as a Cornerstone of Business Continuity

For many business sellers, offshore asset protection strategies have become synonymous with responsible financial planning. Properly implemented trust structures help deter frivolous lawsuits, withstand creditor scrutiny, and ensure that the proceeds from business sales remain secure. The use of offshore jurisdictions with well-defined legal protections enables wealth holders to maintain confidence and continuity in their financial affairs, even amid unpredictable market or legal environments.

As economic volatility and legal complexity continue to grow, offshore trusts and domestic asset protection trusts represent a proactive, compliant solution for preserving wealth. Supported by thorough legal analysis, these instruments provide a lawful path for minimizing exposure and securing assets for future generations. Donlevy-Rosen & Rosen, P.A. continues to assist business sellers and owners in structuring customized, compliant plans that align with both domestic and international standards for asset protection and wealth preservation.

Listen to the "DST Sherpa: DSTs and 1031 Exchanges Explained: Ross Rubin & Peter May on Real Estate Tax Strategies, Exit Plans & Passive Income Tools" episode on "The Attorney Post" show on Podcast.co.

About Donlevy-Rosen & Rosen, P.A.:

Donlevy-Rosen & Rosen, P.A. is a Coral Gables, Florida–based law firm focusing on offshore asset protection planning, business and entity structuring, and real estate asset protection. The firm provides comprehensive legal solutions designed to safeguard assets and promote long-term financial security for professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors. More information is available at https://protectyou.com/ or by calling (305) 447-0061.





Rising litigation risks drive business sellers and owners to adopt offshore trusts for stronger asset protection and long-term financial security.

Press inquiries

Donlevy-Rosen & Rosen, P.A.

https://protectyou.com/

Justin West

justin@rankwithnews.com

2121 Ponce de Leon

# 320 Coral Gables, FL 33134