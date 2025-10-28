Just Two Days Away – Register Now! Denver C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 13th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on October 30

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register Now – Limited Seating. C-suite executives from the Mile High City seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise and elevates leadership impact, are invited to attend HMG Strategy’s highly anticipated 13th Annual Denver CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on October 30. This premier technology event is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and technology leaders who want to accelerate career ascent, strengthen their IT leadership skills, and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite.





“It’s more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”



Key topics at the 13th Annual Denver C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Reskilling and Upskilling the Workforce for the GenAI-Powered Enterprise

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology



Scheduled speakers for the 13th Annual Denver CIO Leadership and Technology Leadership Summit include:

Saqib Awan, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

JP Batra, CTO/CIO(Interim), Strategic Board Advisor, Blue River International Inc.

Andrew Blackmon, CIO, United Launch Alliance

Dr. Naomi Boyd, Dean, University of Denver - Daniels College of Business

Craig Buesing, CISO, Gates Corp.

Diana Cano, PhD, CIO, Cambium Learning Group

Emily Cellar, Vice President of IT Infrastructure & Security, iFIT

Veena Dandapani, Board Member | Digital Strategy, Risk Management, Financial Growth & Corporate Governance, First Bank

Dale Drew, Senior Vice President, 5G CISO, DISH Network

Chandy Ghosh, COO & General Manager, Emergency Services, Sinch

Aleta Jeffress, Chief Operations & Technical Officer for State, Local and Education, NTT DATA

Sandeep Kulkarni, Senior Vice President, Hughes Applications & Enterprise OSS, EchoStar Corp.

Jason L'Odense, CIO, Global Medical Response

Suma Nallapati, CIO, City and County of Denver

Jon Nordmark, Co-Founder & CEO, Iterate.ai

Kevin Sauer, Partner / CIO, Fortium Partners

John Shellenberger, Vice President & CIO, Johns Manville

Theresa Szczurek, CEO and former State of Colorado CIO, Technology and Management Solutions

Lena Taylor, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer, Crocs Inc.

Sujan Turlapaty, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Verdantas

Denis Zerr, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Radiology Partners



(Speaker list subject to change.)



In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Denver-area executives with the HMG Strategy 2025–2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards, recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.



The event will be held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Conference Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora, CO, 80019.

Valued Partners so far for the 13th Annual Denver C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Presenting Partner: Apptio

Gold Partner: T-Mobile for Business

Innovation Accelerator Partners: 5280 PMO, GTM Capital

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia



Registration for the 13th Annual Denver CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is now open.



In addition to this CIO event, HMG Strategy has opened registration for four other CIO Summits and CIO conferences across the United States and Canada in November 2025.



