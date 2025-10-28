Ponte Partners Announces Acquisition of Technology Portfolio and Appointment of Howard Lee as Managing Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SAN FRANCISCO, USA October 2025—Ponte Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm specializing in secondary investments co-founded by Ghia Griarte, has announced the acquisition of a portfolio of three technology companies from a private equity investment firm seeking liquidity for its investors. The transaction includes investments in Fandom, Exabeam, and ExteNet, three leading companies in the media, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure sectors.





The acquisition reflects Ponte Partners’ focus on providing liquidity solutions for investors while continuing to build long-term value across diverse industries. The firm’s investment approach is rooted in its extensive experience in secondary transactions, portfolio management, and direct company acquisitions in the private equity and venture capital markets and has recently completed LP stakes, GP-leds, and direct secondaries.





Ponte Partners has also appointed Howard Lee as Managing Partner. Lee brings extensive expertise in secondary transactions, private equity, and venture investments, with prior leadership roles at Founders Equity Partners, CDIB Capital, and Crystal Ventures. His addition strengthens Ponte Partners’ leadership team and supports the firm’s continued growth in the secondary market.





“We’re excited to bring in Howard Lee, a veteran in the tech and secondary business,” said Ghia Griarte, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Ponte Partners. “His experience and insight align perfectly with our mission to support investors seeking liquidity while continuing to create long-term value.”





Commenting on the acquisition, Howard Lee said, “This new portfolio represents three exceptional technology companies leading in their respective fields. Fandom, Exabeam, and ExteNet each demonstrate strong fundamentals and growth potential, making them excellent additions to Ponte Partners’ investment platform.”





Ponte Partners continues to build on a track record of managing complex secondary portfolio transactions involving multiple sellers and global assets. The firm’s deep experience in late-stage venture, growth, and private equity markets positions it as a trusted partner for both investors and management teams.





About Ponte Partners

Ponte Partners is a San Francisco-based investment firm specializing in private equity secondary transactions, including portfolios, LP interests, and direct company acquisitions. Founded by experienced industry professionals, the firm combines over 50 years of collective secondary investment expertise with a proven history in private equity and venture capital.





