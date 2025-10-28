Celona and Armada Unite to Deliver “Digital Oases” — Redefining the Intelligent Edge for Mission‑Critical Industries

CAMPBELL, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona , a pioneer in private 5G networks, today announced a strategic relationship with Armada , the hyperscaler for the edge, to enable rapid digital transformation through the creation of Digital Oases — turnkey, autonomous digital infrastructure sites that can be deployed from zero to real-time operation in as little as 48 hours.

From Cloud Constraints to Edge Empowerment

Enterprises across industries like offshore energy and mining, defense, and disaster response face the same challenge: how to bring reliable, secure, and low-latency digital infrastructure to places beyond the reach of traditional networks.

The collaboration delivers a sovereign, end-to-end edge solution by merging Celona’s enterprise-grade private 5G connectivity with Armada's Galleon modular data centers powered by Armada Edge Platform (AEP). The process is fully sovereign, ensuring sensitive data is processed locally for real-time insights, even in challenging communications environments. Now, companies are no longer limited by the cloud; they can bring compute, storage, AI inference, and connectivity directly to the point of data generation. Galleons can operate in both connected areas and areas with limited communication via satellite, while Celona’s private 5G core runs directly inside the Galleon, maintaining operations even with limited internet backhaul.

“In the age of AI-driven industrial operations, companies need reliable, high-performance wireless connectivity and processing at the edge, no matter how remote their sites may be,” said Rajeev Shah, CEO and co-founder of Celona. “Together with Armada, we’re removing the barriers of limited infrastructure by combining the power of private 5G and advanced edge computing to enable real-time industrial intelligence anywhere on the planet.”

Industrial Autonomy in Days

The jointly developed Digital Oasis architecture integrates Celona’s private 5G with Armada’s field-ready edge nodes, satellite backhaul, and preconfigured AI models. Within days, a previously disconnected site can become a secure, autonomous, and intelligent digital hub, capable of providing robust connectivity and AI insights for workers and machines at remote sites globally.

This unified system creates edge-as-a-service capabilities that make industrial digitalization practical and scalable. Features include:

Real-time autonomy: By connecting and keeping data local, this solution maintains data sovereignty, consistent low latency, and real-time AI insights for mission-critical applications

By connecting and keeping data local, this solution maintains data sovereignty, consistent low latency, and real-time AI insights for mission-critical applications Complete integration: Private 5G, edge compute, and satellite connectivity work as one, keeping workers connected and running data through AI inference models without dependence on wired connectivity or a public operator network

Private 5G, edge compute, and satellite connectivity work as one, keeping workers connected and running data through AI inference models without dependence on wired connectivity or a public operator network High ROI: By eliminating wired infrastructure, organizations achieve faster deployment, lower costs, and improved safety and operational efficiency through real-time data insights





“This combined solution gives enterprises full control over their data while enabling real-time decision-making in disconnected or mission-critical environments,” said Dan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Armada. “By pairing Celona private 5G with Armada Edge Platform and our Galleon modular data centers, organizations can collect and analyze vast streams of real-time IoT and operational data at remote sites, transforming them into AI-driven insights shared with local teams and the global enterprise. It removes the tradeoff between cloud power and edge autonomy while establishing a scalable foundation for industrial digitalization.”

Designed for Extreme Conditions

From deep mining tunnels to offshore energy platforms and arid defense operations, the Celona-Armada solution is engineered for reliable performance in the harshest environments. Class I, Division 2–compliant 5G access points — certified for safe operation in hazardous areas — combined with Galleon edge nodes running Celona’s private 5G core natively, ensure continuous operation in remote locations with limited external connectivity.

Learn more about the Celona-Armada solution in this blog post .

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge—without compromise.

About Celona

Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company developed the industry’s first 5G LAN system, a turnkey private 5G solution that enables enterprises to address their growing needs for secure and reliable wireless connectivity for critical business applications. Celona 5G LAN has been deployed by a wide range of global customers across industries. To date, the company has raised over $135 million in venture funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT Ventures, Cervin Ventures, DigitalBridge and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit celona.io.

