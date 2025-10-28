Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Worth USD 55Bn by 2030 as per Growth Forecasts by a 2025 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad , Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, October 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the global solar PV mounting systems market size is anticipated to grow from USD 43.89 billion in 2025 to USD 55.14 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady CAGR of 4.67%. The solar PV mounting systems market growth aligns with the global surge in solar capacity, driven by declining tracker costs and supportive policies such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and the EU’s rooftop solar mandate. Tracking systems are gaining traction for their ability to significantly enhance energy output compared to fixed-tilt setups.

Emerging Trends and Developments

Policy Support Boosts Domestic Manufacturing and Solar Deployment

Supportive government initiatives are reshaping the solar landscape by encouraging local production and faster project deployment. In the United States, recent policy measures are driving the adoption of domestically manufactured tracker systems, while in Europe, new regulations promoting clean energy and rooftop solar installations are strengthening regional supply chains. Mounting system providers, including leading industry players, are introducing domestic-content strategies to enhance manufacturing capabilities and reinforce the growing solar PV mounting systems market.

Falling Tracker and Mounting Costs Fuel Market Growth

Advancements in manufacturing efficiency and supply chain optimization are significantly reducing the costs of trackers and mounting hardware. Leading companies are expanding domestic production capabilities and introducing innovative technologies that enhance system reliability and reduce operational risks. The adoption of low-carbon materials and smarter design approaches is further improving the sustainability profile of solar projects. Together, these developments are lowering installation costs and improving project bankability, fueling continued growth in the solar PV mounting systems market.

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Segmentation

By Types

Fixed mounting systems

Tracking mounting systems

By Material

Aluminum

Steel

Galvanized iron

Others (composites, polymers)

By Technology Compatibility

Crystalline silicon PV modules

Thin-film PV modules

Bifacial solar panels

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial and industrial

Utility-scale

Off-grid applications

Floating solar installations

By End-user

EPC companies

Solar project developers

Installers and integrators

Utilities and independent power producers

Government and defense

Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific leads the solar mounting systems market, supported by strong manufacturing bases, policy backing, and ambitious renewable goals. Countries like China and India continue expanding solar capacity, while others adopt floating solar to tackle land constraints. Europe is advancing rooftop and agrivoltaic projects to boost energy independence, and emerging regions in South America, the Middle East, and Africa are strengthening local manufacturing and investing in large-scale solar developments.

Solar PV Mounting Systems Key Players Overview

Nextracker Inc.

Array Technologies Inc.

Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

Schletter Group

Mounting Systems GmbH

GameChange Solar

Soltec Power Holdings

RBI Solar (Gibraltar Industries)

Clenergy

Ideematec Deutschland GmbH

PVHardware (PVH)

Valmont Industries Inc.

Unirac Inc.

SunPower Corporation

ZNShine PV Tech Co. Ltd.

TrinaTracker (Trina Solar)

CITIC Bo (CIMC-Solar)

OMCO Solar

Mibet Energy

Exosun (Engie)

