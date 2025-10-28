New Commercial Vehicle Market Reflects Transitions in Q3 2025 Amid Pricing Adjustments and Inventory Realignment

Chico, CA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions ®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, has released its Q3 2025 Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, revealing a market in transition. Movement (sales), pricing trends, and Days-to-Turn (DTT) metrics suggest a recalibration phase as inventory levels and buyer behavior work toward equilibrium.

New Work Truck and Van Market

New commercial vehicle pricing softened slightly, with the average price declining 0.8% Quarter over Quarter (QoQ) and 1.7% Year over Year (YoY) to $58,514. Commercial vehicle inventory per dealer dipped 1.2% from Q2 but remained up 7.3% YoY.

Average DTT remained unchanged from Q2 at 202 days but surged 38.4% YoY. Sales per dealer held steady QoQ but rose 22.7% YoY. Combined, these metrics indicate sustained demand.

The data suggests the rise in DTT, an effect of elevated inventory and pricing, may finally be plateauing as prices and incoming inventory remain relatively level in 2025. However, this requires continued examination for two reasons:

The plateau is only one quarter long. Significant, but not yet a trend. It is the average DTT that is flat from Q2 to Q3. Further examination of the aggregate shows that while new box trucks and pickups experienced one flat quarter, new service trucks, and vans of all types—cargo, passenger, empty, upfit, and box vans—all continue to experience climbing days-to-turn.

Used Work Truck and Van Market

Used vehicle pricing continued its downward trend, falling 0.9% QoQ and 4.8% YoY, even though median mileage dropped 3.0% QoQ and 2.3% YoY.

Used inventory per dealer declined slightly, down 3.6% QoQ, and remained flat YoY.

Sales dipped 8.3% QoQ, while holding steady YoY, reflecting a continuing relationship between availability and sales.

DTT rose modestly to 54 days, up 1.9% QoQ, but unchanged YoY.

Although the QoQ data appears to show a softening of the market, long-term trends indicate that used commercial vehicle sales mirror inventory availability and continue to be a reliable commodity.

Commercial BEV Market Insights

New battery electric vehicle (BEV) prices decreased 2.6% QoQ but increased 15.3% YoY. Used commercial BEV prices showed a completely opposing trend with a 4.3% rise QoQ and 0.9% decrease YoY.

Fluctuations in vehicles on-lot, pricing, DTT, and sales numbers continue to tell the tale of a technology segment in its infancy.

As adoption accelerates and fleet dynamics shift, Work Truck Solutions will continue to monitor the BEV and hybrid commercial vehicle space.

Industry Perspective

“The Q3 data tells a story of stabilization,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “Commercial dealers are seeing vehicles move, but the rise in Days-to-Turn highlights the importance of aligning production and inventory with buyer behavior. It’s not just about having trucks on the lot—it’s about having the right trucks to align with customer needs.”

Johnson added, “Fluctuations in the market are part of the challenge in this business. Dealers selling commercial vehicles must lean into digital merchandising, strategic pricing, and customer engagement tools. The fundamentals haven’t changed, visibility and agility remain the cornerstones of success in any market cycle.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem - dealers, OEMs, upfitters, and distributors - to efficiently serve the businesses and fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their role in the supply chain, increase visibility and efficiency so businesses can focus on doing their jobs.

Attachments