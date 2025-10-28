Frozen Fruits Market Size to Worth USD 8.76 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen fruits market size was valued at USD 4.58 billion in 2024. With strong market drivers such as growing health-conscious consumer trends and the expansion of retail channels, it is predicted to rise from USD 4.89 billion in 2025 to USD 8.76 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This growth reflects the rising popularity of frozen fruits as a nutritious alternative to fresh produce.

Frozen fruits offer a convenient, year-round, ready-to-use option that eliminates the need for time-consuming preparation. Thus, the year-round availability of fruit varieties enables food firms to create seasonal goods or innovate with unique flavor combinations at any time.

What are Frozen Fruits?

Frozen fruit refers to fruits that have been picked at peak ripeness and preserved by freezing to lock in their nutrients and flavor. This method extends their shelf life by several months, making them a convenient and nutritious alternative that can be enjoyed year-round. Frozen fruit is usually as nutritious as fresh fruit, and sometimes more so, because freezing locks in minerals and vitamins at the time of peak ripeness, before they can degrade over time. Thus, freezing slows the growth of microorganisms and prevents chemical changes that cause spoilage, while preserving the fruit's nutritional value.

Frozen Fruits Market Key Highlights

By region , North America is expected to lead the market, holding the largest share of 32% in 2024.

, North America is expected to lead the market, holding the largest share of 32% in 2024. By region , the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. By product , the tropical fruits segment is expected to dominate the global market with the highest revenue share of 44% in 2024.

, the tropical fruits segment is expected to dominate the global market with the highest revenue share of 44% in 2024. By product , the berries segment is anticipated to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period.

, the berries segment is anticipated to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period. By distribution channel , the offline segment is expected to generate the largest market share in 2024.

, the offline segment is expected to generate the largest market share in 2024. By distribution channel, the online segment is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Impact of AI in the Frozen Fruits Market

AI is increasingly transforming the frozen-fruit value chain in several meaningful ways. First, at the farm and harvest stages, machine-learning and computer-vision systems support fruit detection, variety classification, and quality assessment before freezing. For example, a recent review found that deep-learning models improved the accuracy of fruit variety recognition and helped optimize harvesting logistics. By improving sorting and selecting only the best fruit, producers reduce waste and ensure better input quality for freezing operations.

Once fruits are harvested, AI also plays a key role in cold-chain storage, freezing, and logistics for frozen fruits. Predictive analytics, digital twins, and IoT-enabled sensors integrated with AI can monitor temperature deviations, predict spoilage risk, optimize warehouse placement, and trucking routes. This is especially critical for frozen fruits, where any temperature fluctuations or delays can degrade quality, texture, or nutritional value. This can be observed in the cold-chain industry now uses AI to decide which pallets to place where in a freezer warehouse to minimize worker time and spoilage.

What are the Latest Trends in the Frozen Fruits Market?

Health-conscious consumers and plant-based diets



Due to a desire for convenient, natural food and nutrient-rich options. Advanced flash-freezing techniques preserve vitamins and antioxidants, making frozen fruits a convenient and nutritionally stable option to fresh produce. In addition, the growth of plant-based lifestyles has increased the need for natural ingredients, and even frozen fruits are a staple for those on vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian diets.

Growth of pre-portioned smoothie packs



Due to increased user need for convenient, healthy, and customizable food alternatives. Busy lifestyles, a focus on wellness, plant-based diets, and the promotion of these products on social media have boosted demand for ready-to-blend, ready-to-eat, goal-oriented smoothie packs that cater to specific needs, such as immunity or energy.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Frozen Fruits Market

In April 2025, Pitaya Foods, considered as one of the fastest-growing brands in the frozen category, introduced the first-ever Regenerative & Organic Frozen Fruit Line, which is available exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide. Pitaya Foods is constantly raising the bar for sustainability, quality, and flavor by becoming the first frozen fruit brand to achieve certification from Regenified, a practice- and outcome-driven land verification and product certification program. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com)

In January 2023, Cascadia Capital declared it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Titan Frozen Fruit, a family-driven value-added frozen berry processor, along with an ingredient manufacturer to the food and beverage industry, in its recapitalization by Vestar Capital Partners, as well as Windhover Capital, a private equity company focused on the food, beverage, pet, and consumer sectors. (Source: https://www.cascadiacapital.com)

Product Survey of the Frozen Fruits Market

Product Category Description Frozen Berries Includes strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and cranberries — the largest product segment in the market. These are widely used in smoothies, yogurts, bakery items, and desserts due to their rich flavor, antioxidants, and year-round availability. Frozen Tropical Fruits Covers mangoes, pineapples, papayas, and dragon fruit. Their popularity is growing in beverages, desserts, and international cuisines, driven by increasing consumer demand for exotic and nutrient-rich fruit options. Frozen Citrus Fruits Encompasses oranges, lemons, and grapefruits used mainly in beverages, marmalades, and bakery products. They are valued for their tangy flavor, high vitamin C content, and long frozen shelf life. Frozen Stone Fruits Includes peaches, cherries, apricots, and plums, commonly used in pies, preserves, and confectionery. Their naturally sweet flavor and texture make them ideal for both home and industrial applications. Frozen Pome Fruits Consists of apples and pears, used in bakery fillings, sauces, and snacks. They are valued for their versatility and consistent availability for large-scale food manufacturing. Frozen Mixed Fruits A blend of multiple fruits (such as berries, mango, pineapple, and banana), primarily used in smoothie packs and ready-to-eat bowls. This category benefits from convenience trends and the rise of health-focused meal solutions. Frozen Bananas Used in smoothies, desserts, and dairy products, frozen bananas are gaining traction for their natural sweetness and creamy texture. They also serve as a plant-based thickener in food processing. Frozen Melons Includes cantaloupe and watermelon cubes, used mainly in beverages, desserts, and salads. Their hydration and flavor properties make them popular in summer and functional food segments. Frozen Avocado Rapidly emerging segment driven by the growing use of avocados in smoothies, spreads, and healthy snacks. Frozen avocado chunks and purees help reduce waste and extend shelf life. Frozen Apple Products Includes diced apples and purees used in baked goods, baby food, and sauces. They are favored by industrial users for their ease of storage and stable flavor profile.



What Potentiates the Growth of the Frozen Fruits Market?

The expansion of the frozen fruits market is driven by rising demand for convenient, healthy food alternatives, advancements in food preservation technology, and the expanding reach of retail and e-commerce. Consumer trends, including a focus on wellness, year-round availability, and plant-based diets, thus propel this market. Consumers are becoming more aware of their nutritional intake and are opting for foods that are low in calories and rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Since fruits are flash-frozen at peak ripeness, they retain more nutrients than fresh produce stored for extended periods.

Limitations & Challenges in the Frozen Fruits Market

The limitations and challenges in the frozen fruit market include high expenses for cold chain logistics, customized freezing equipment, as well as energy; quality degradation from issues such as nutrient loss, freezer burn, and also texture changes after thawing; along with complex supply chain issues, like fluctuating raw material expenses, transportation disruptions, and the growth for strict temperature control throughout distribution. In addition, consumer perceptions can be a challenge, with some preferring fresh options and others concerned about processing methods and additives.

Frozen Fruits Market Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Frozen Fruits Market?

North America leads the frozen fruit market because of a combination of factors, includes busy lifestyles driving the need for convenience, a strong along with growing target on healthy eating, and developed cold-chain along processing infrastructure. Growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of fruits, combined with rising rates of chronic disease, has increased demand for nutritious options such as frozen fruits. Frozen fruits are a practical solution that reduces food waste compared to fresh produce, a benefit that resonates with many users.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. frozen fruit market is expanding, driven by consumer demand for convenience and health, with key trends including the rising popularity of berries and tropical fruits, the growth of online sales, and advances in freezing and packaging technologies. The market is also seeing expansion in clean-label products, the latest product blends with superfoods, and the increasing use of frozen fruits in commercial settings such as cafes and restaurants.

Canada Market Trends

In Canada, the frozen fruit market is undergoing steady growth, driven by consumer need for healthy, convenient, along year-round access to nutritious food. While the fresh market remains dominant, frozen fruit is a rapidly growing segment within the broader frozen food industry.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of the Asia Pacific in the Frozen Fruits Market?

The Asia Pacific frozen fruits market is undergoing a rapid, opportunistic rise, driven by growing consumer demand for convenience, rising health consciousness, and remarkable advancements in cold chain logistics. Consumers in the Asia Pacific are becoming more aware of how they act and eat, and are seeking healthy, natural food alternatives. Frozen fruits are perceived as a nutritious option to sugary snacks, providing natural sweetness without added artificial ingredients.

China Market Trends

China is a major importer of frozen fruits, with remarkable year-on-year growth in imports from certain regions, such as Central and Eastern Europe. Consumers are rousingly accepting frozen foods as a convenient, nutrient-rich alternative. The Chinese government is influencing consolidation in the industry, which is likely to lead to fewer large-scale players over time.

Japan Market Trends

The Japanese frozen fruit market is experiencing sustained expansion driven by convenience, health-conscious eating, and even a strong e-commerce presence. Key trends include increased demand for organic products, growth in online grocery shopping, and a rising foodservice sector. While imports, mainly from countries such as China, Canada, and Chile, dominate the supply, domestic production is minimal.

Trade Analysis — Global Frozen Fruits Market: Import & Export

Top exporters

Poland : a long-standing leader in frozen berries (especially strawberries, raspberries); Poland is the single biggest EU exporter by volume in key berry HS lines.

: a long-standing leader in frozen berries (especially strawberries, raspberries); Poland is the single biggest EU exporter by volume in key berry HS lines. Serbia : a major global raspberry/berry exporter that ranks alongside Poland for frozen raspberries and mixed berries.

: a major global raspberry/berry exporter that ranks alongside Poland for frozen raspberries and mixed berries. Chile & Peru : South American suppliers (Chile for mixed frozen fruits and Peru for blueberries) are important in the southern-hemisphere supply window, supplying North America, Europe, and increasingly APAC. Peru has recently been redirecting more blueberry shipments toward Asian buyers.

: South American suppliers (Chile for mixed frozen fruits and Peru for blueberries) are important in the southern-hemisphere supply window, supplying North America, Europe, and increasingly APAC. Peru has recently been redirecting more blueberry shipments toward Asian buyers. Canada & United States : large suppliers of certain frozen fruit categories (e.g., cranberries, mixed berries, strawberries) and important exporters to the U.S./Canadian retail and ingredient markets.

: large suppliers of certain frozen fruit categories (e.g., cranberries, mixed berries, strawberries) and important exporters to the U.S./Canadian retail and ingredient markets. Thailand / other tropical origins: supply mainly tropical frozen fruit lines (mango, pineapple) for regional and global markets.



Top importers/demand centers

United States : largest single-country importer and top destination for northern- and southern-hemisphere supplies; major buyer for retail frozen fruit and processing/ingredients.

: largest single-country importer and top destination for northern- and southern-hemisphere supplies; major buyer for retail frozen fruit and processing/ingredients. Germany & EU markets : Germany stands out as a top EU importer (for retail and processing), with the EU overall importing large volumes of frozen berries from Poland, Serbia, and beyond.

: Germany stands out as a top EU importer (for retail and processing), with the EU overall importing large volumes of frozen berries from Poland, Serbia, and beyond. Asia (China, Japan, South Korea): rapidly growing import demand for frozen berries and tropical frozen fruits to serve retail, beverage, and ingredient processors. China is an increasingly important buyer for South American blueberries.



Country / regional highlights & trade flows

Poland & Serbia → Europe: Poland and Serbia supply most of Europe’s frozen-berry needs, with Poland acting as the largest EU production/export hub for strawberries and raspberries.

Poland and Serbia supply most of Europe’s frozen-berry needs, with Poland acting as the largest EU production/export hub for strawberries and raspberries. Chile / Peru → North America & APAC: Southern-hemisphere production extends the supply window; Peru’s blueberry exporters are actively diverting shipments to China and other Asian buyers as trade patterns shift.

Southern-hemisphere production extends the supply window; Peru’s blueberry exporters are actively diverting shipments to China and other Asian buyers as trade patterns shift. Tropical origins → global frozen-tropical lanes: Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines export frozen mangoes, pineapple, and mixed packs into Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.



Trade dynamics & commercial takeaways

Seasonality & hemisphere complementarity matter. Buyers source from northern and southern producers to smooth supplies and manage price/quality across the year (Europe sources Poland/Serbia in summer; Chile/Peru fill winter windows).

Buyers source from northern and southern producers to smooth supplies and manage price/quality across the year (Europe sources Poland/Serbia in summer; Chile/Peru fill winter windows). Cold-chain & IQF capability is the export moat. Countries with modern IQF (individually quick-frozen) lines, cold storage, and containerized refrigerated logistics command premium access to ingredient and retail buyers.

Countries with modern IQF (individually quick-frozen) lines, cold storage, and containerized refrigerated logistics command premium access to ingredient and retail buyers. Quality, residue testing, and phytosanitary compliance shape market access. EU and North American buyers require strict pesticide-residue testing, traceability, and certification — exporters that invest in QA win contractual supply slots.

EU and North American buyers require strict pesticide-residue testing, traceability, and certification — exporters that invest in QA win contractual supply slots. Shifting routes: tariffs & market access redirect flows. Recent trade/tariff moves and new shipping links (e.g., Pacific ports) are encouraging South American suppliers to diversify away from traditional markets and target Asia more aggressively.

Recent trade/tariff moves and new shipping links (e.g., Pacific ports) are encouraging South American suppliers to diversify away from traditional markets and target Asia more aggressively. Premium berries (raspberries, blueberries) command higher prices. Within frozen fruits, premium berry categories drive more value per tonne than commodity items like frozen apples or some tropical bulk lines.



Frozen Fruits Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.7% Market Size in 2025 USD 4.89 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 5.21 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 8.76 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Frozen Fruits Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The tropical fruits segment dominates the frozen fruits market in 2024. This is due to their versatility across many cuisines, unique and exotic flavors, strong consumer demand for convenience, and health benefits. Tropical fruits such as mangoes, pineapples, and bananas are popular for use in beverages, desserts, along snacks, and their appeal is mainly high in regions where they are not grown year-round. Users are increasingly choosing tropical fruits, which are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and other nutrients, even when they are not in season.

The berries segment is the fastest-growing in the frozen fruits market during the forecast period. This is due to a combination of increased user knowledge of health benefits, versatility in cooking, increased consumption, and year-round availability. Users are drawn to berries for their high antioxidant content, potential anti-inflammatory properties, and use in popular products like smoothies and breakfast bowls. Berries are used in various food preparations, including smoothies, baked goods, desserts, and as toppings, making them a popular choice for many meals.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The offline segment dominates the frozen fruits market in 2024. This is due to the established infrastructure of supermarkets and hypermarkets, which allows for physical product inspection and immediate purchase. Consumers are accustomed to these conventional retail channels for groceries, along value the ability to see and choose goods firsthand. Offline retail provides immediate access to products, mainly the visibility of a broad variety of alternatives, and the ability to take advantage of in-store promotions and loyalty programs.

The online segment is the fastest-growing in the frozen fruits market during the forecast period. This is due to the convenience of e-commerce, the growth of online grocery shopping, along the availability of a broader selection of products online. This growth is thus funded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated online adoption, advancements in cold chain logistics and packaging, and the rising consumer demand for convenient, healthy food alternatives. Improvements in cold chain logistics, along with packaging technologies such as vacuum sealing, ensure the quality and safety of frozen foods during delivery, making users more comfortable purchasing them online.

Leading Companies in the Frozen Fruits Market

Del Monte International GmbH: Del Monte is a global leader in the processed and frozen fruit sector, offering a diverse range of products including berries, pineapples, mangoes, and mixed fruits. Its vertically integrated supply chain ensures quality, traceability, and year-round availability. Del Monte’s focus on sustainable sourcing and cold-chain efficiency reinforces its dominant position in the global frozen fruits market.

Del Monte is a global leader in the processed and frozen fruit sector, offering a diverse range of products including berries, pineapples, mangoes, and mixed fruits. Its vertically integrated supply chain ensures quality, traceability, and year-round availability. Del Monte’s focus on sustainable sourcing and cold-chain efficiency reinforces its dominant position in the global frozen fruits market. Nomad Foods: Nomad Foods, the parent company of brands such as Birds Eye, Findus, and Iglo, is one of Europe’s largest producers of frozen fruits and vegetables. The company’s innovation-driven portfolio emphasizes convenience and nutrition, meeting consumer demand for healthy, ready-to-use frozen fruit products. Nomad’s sustainable farming partnerships further enhance its market leadership.

Nomad Foods, the parent company of brands such as Birds Eye, Findus, and Iglo, is one of Europe’s largest producers of frozen fruits and vegetables. The company’s innovation-driven portfolio emphasizes convenience and nutrition, meeting consumer demand for healthy, ready-to-use frozen fruit products. Nomad’s sustainable farming partnerships further enhance its market leadership. Nature’s Touch: Nature’s Touch is a major North American producer of frozen fruits, specializing in high-quality berries, tropical fruits, and smoothie blends. The company’s strong presence in the retail and private-label sectors is supported by advanced freezing technology that preserves flavor and nutrients. Its commitment to clean-label, additive-free products drives consumer trust and brand growth.

Nature’s Touch is a major North American producer of frozen fruits, specializing in high-quality berries, tropical fruits, and smoothie blends. The company’s strong presence in the retail and private-label sectors is supported by advanced freezing technology that preserves flavor and nutrients. Its commitment to clean-label, additive-free products drives consumer trust and brand growth. Harvest Food Group, Inc.: Harvest Food Group manufactures frozen fruits and fruit-based ingredients for retail, foodservice, and industrial customers. The company’s focus on customized formulations and flash-freezing processes ensures consistent quality and long shelf life. Its partnerships with growers support responsible sourcing and supply reliability.

Harvest Food Group manufactures frozen fruits and fruit-based ingredients for retail, foodservice, and industrial customers. The company’s focus on customized formulations and flash-freezing processes ensures consistent quality and long shelf life. Its partnerships with growers support responsible sourcing and supply reliability. Titan Frozen Fruit: Titan Frozen Fruit is a leading supplier of premium frozen strawberries, blueberries, and fruit blends in North America. The company’s vertically integrated operations, from cultivation to processing, ensure superior quality control and traceability. Titan’s innovation in packaging and preservation strengthens its competitive position in the retail and foodservice markets.



Emerging Players in the Frozen Fruits Market

Meel Corp.: Meel Corp. distributes premium frozen fruits and vegetables across the U.S., emphasizing non-GMO, organic, and sustainably sourced products.

Meel Corp. distributes premium frozen fruits and vegetables across the U.S., emphasizing non-GMO, organic, and sustainably sourced products. Val-Mex Frozen Foods, LLC: Val-Mex specializes in the processing and export of frozen tropical fruits, providing high-quality mango, papaya, and pineapple products to global buyers.

Val-Mex specializes in the processing and export of frozen tropical fruits, providing high-quality mango, papaya, and pineapple products to global buyers. Royal Ridge Fruits: Royal Ridge Fruits produces premium frozen cherries, blueberries, and cranberries using advanced freezing technology to preserve taste and texture.

Royal Ridge Fruits produces premium frozen cherries, blueberries, and cranberries using advanced freezing technology to preserve taste and texture. Dole plc: Dole is one of the world’s largest fruit companies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of frozen fruits for retail and foodservice markets. Its global supply chain ensures consistent quality and freshness.

Dole is one of the world’s largest fruit companies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of frozen fruits for retail and foodservice markets. Its global supply chain ensures consistent quality and freshness. Wyman’s: Wyman’s is a leading U.S. brand known for its wild blueberries and other antioxidant-rich frozen fruits. The company focuses on sustainable farming and minimal processing.

Wyman’s is a leading U.S. brand known for its wild blueberries and other antioxidant-rich frozen fruits. The company focuses on sustainable farming and minimal processing. SunOpta: SunOpta offers organic and non-GMO frozen fruit solutions, catering to health-conscious consumers and food manufacturers. Its integrated sourcing model ensures high product purity and quality assurance.

SunOpta offers organic and non-GMO frozen fruit solutions, catering to health-conscious consumers and food manufacturers. Its integrated sourcing model ensures high product purity and quality assurance. Simplot: J.R. Simplot Company produces frozen fruits and vegetables for foodservice and industrial clients. Its state-of-the-art freezing technologies maintain natural flavor and nutrition.

J.R. Simplot Company produces frozen fruits and vegetables for foodservice and industrial clients. Its state-of-the-art freezing technologies maintain natural flavor and nutrition. MIRELITE MIRSA: MIRELITE MIRSA is a Hungary-based company specializing in frozen fruits, vegetables, and ready meals, with a strong presence across European retail and export markets.

MIRELITE MIRSA is a Hungary-based company specializing in frozen fruits, vegetables, and ready meals, with a strong presence across European retail and export markets. Pinnacle Foods: Pinnacle Foods (now part of Conagra Brands) offers a range of frozen fruit and vegetable products under its Birds Eye brand, emphasizing convenience, taste, and consistent quality.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Citrus Fruits

Tropical Fruits

Berries

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

