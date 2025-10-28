TIRI Launches TIRC Program to Strengthen Taiwan’s Capital Market Professionalism





Winners of the 4th TIRI Awards – Listed Companies Group.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI) held its 7th Annual Conference, officially launching the Taiwan Investor Relations Charter (TIRC) professional training program. The initiative establishes a structured learning and talent development framework aimed at enhancing the communication and governance standards of Taiwan’s listed companies and setting a new benchmark for IR professionalism in the capital market.

The conference also featured the 4th TIRI Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in investor relations. Award winners included DELTA (2308), CHENBRO (8210), VPEC (2455), AURAS (3324), and JARLLY (3548). A new category, the “IR Progress Potential Award,” was introduced to commend ten emerging small and mid-cap companies for their exceptional corporate governance and market growth.





Winners of the TIRI Awards – OTC Companies Group.

Distinguished speakers from Extel, S&P Global, and Bloomberg delivered keynote presentations on Global Investor Perspectives on Taiwan-listed Companies, The Evolving IR Landscape in Volatile Markets, and Leveraging Data Insights to Strengthen IR Strategy.





First Cohort of TIRC Participants (from left to right): Jonny Kuo, Paul Yeh, Teng-Hsi Chang, Cash Hung, An-Ci Lin, Jack M. Chang, Ya-Jou Chang, and Judy Hsu.

TIRI Chairperson Jonny Kuo stated that the TIRC program marks a major milestone in Taiwan’s IR development — helping IR practitioners gain global perspectives and professional capabilities while fostering transparent and effective communication with investors.

In 2025, TIRI also deepened international collaboration by engaging with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan Investor Relations Association (JIRA), National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI, U.S.), German IR Association (DIRK), Turkish IR Association (TÜYİD), and Bulgarian IR Association (ABIRD). These partnerships strengthen Taiwan’s connection to the global IR community and align its practices with international standards.

As the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) transitions Taiwan’s Corporate Governance Evaluation into an ESG-focused framework by 2026, TIRI continues to enhance board training, governance assessment, and sustainability disclosure guidance. Through these efforts, TIRI helps companies build investor confidence and reinforce Taiwan’s competitiveness in the international capital market.

