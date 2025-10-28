Wearable Sensor Market Set for Rapid Growth, Reaching $4.2 Billion by 2028

Delray Beach, FL , Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Wearable Sensors Market by Type (Accelerometers, Pressure & force sensors, Gyroscopes, Medical based sensors), Application (Wristwear, Eye-wear, Footwear, Neckwear, Bodywear), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", The Wearable Sensors Industry Size is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2028. The increasing demand shift towards smaller, smarter, and cheaper sensors is an essential driver for the wearable sensors Industry.

Cheaper sensors evolve the cost of manufacturing by making it more affordable for manufacturers to integrate them into wearable devices, reducing the overall cost for consumers. Similarly, due to the development of smarter and smaller sensors, they are now capable of collecting more accurate and comprehensive data, and the miniaturization techniques and nanotechnology allow wearable devices to be more discreet, comfortable, and convenient to use.

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Knowles Electronics (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Texas Instruments (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Broadcom (Switzerland)

Analog Devices (US)

Panasonic (Japan) and

Asahi Kasei (Japan) among others.

Wearable Sensor Market Segmentation:

By Segment, Wearable Sensors Industry for Consumer Vertical to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The consumer vertical held the largest share of the wearable sensor industry in 2022, and a similar trend is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. The miniaturization of sensor technology is propelling demand for wearable sensors in consumer goods vertically and an increase in consumer demand, coupled with proliferation and enhanced communication protocol. The sensors integrated into wearable devices can provide insight into a user's dynamic behaviour, which comes in handy to both users and service providers alike.

By Segment, Wearable Sensors Industry for Gyroscopes is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The market for gyroscopes is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Gyroscopes are used to measure angular velocity, angle, and control mechanisms. A gyroscope consists of a freely rotating disk called a rotor that helps determine the Earth’s orientation. They are used mainly in-car navigation, mobile games, digital cameras, and motion sensing. Generally, gyroscopes are helpful in navigation in aerial vehicles and large boats. Growing demand for gyroscopes from the bodywear application is one of the key driving factors for this market. Gyroscopes are embedded in bodywear devices such as headwear displays and smart gloves.

By Segment, Wearable Sensors Industry for Wrist Wear to have largest market size during the forecast period.

The wristwear function is to monitor a customer’s health. The benefit of this device is it can be used at home or the workplace to track a person’s health. Wristwear is mostly used for fitness, lifestyle, and medical purposes. Wearable devices such as smart bands and smartwatches are sophisticated and fashionable accessories. They can be connected to mobile phones through a variety of apps to display data over the phones.

By Region, Wearable Sensors Industry for North America to have the largest share during the forecast period.

North America is a major hub for technological innovations and an early adopter of new technologies. Factors such as the presence of major companies in the region, increasing demand for wearable devices (fitness bands and activity trackers), and the growing popularity of devices based on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies are driving industry growth in the region. In North America, the US is the key market for wearable sensors. With an increasing demand for wristwear/fitness wear and health and wellness monitoring applications has increased the use of wearable sensors in the US.

Wearable Sensor Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increasing trend toward smaller, smarter, and cheaper sensors

Led by rising demand for smart platforms such as IoT and M2M, the demand for sensors that are small, low prices, and incorporate smart technology is increasing. With such platforms and increasing inventions in smart mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, there has been a decline in the cost of sensors, and the introduction of new simple, easy-to-use next-generation sensors has increased.

Opportunity: Increasing number of connected devices

In the past five years, Internet penetration worldwide has seen a remarkable change. Almost one-third of the world population is using the Internet now, at higher bandwidths. This has increased the number of Internet-enabled smart devices in developing countries. In 2014, worldwide smartphone usage grew at a rate of ~25%. Smartphones are among the widely used portable devices in the wearable ecosystem, and they are primarily used for gathering and tracking data related to health and fitness for the 0–9 and 60 and above age groups.

Challenge: Device protection and thermal consideration

Wearable devices such as fitness bands and health monitors that are worn continuously are expected to function in rugged conditions involving dust and moisture. Materials used in packaging and assembly remain sensitive to external temperature and moisture. Thus, the operating temperature of the device is decided by reliability requirements in addition to a certain comfort level for the users. These thermal design challenges are significant enough since they are user-friendly and durable.

