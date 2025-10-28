Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Samuli Seppälä

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 28 October 2025 at 16:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Samuli Seppälä

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 128075/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 119 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(3): Volume: 108 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 586 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 134 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 5 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(9): Volume: 260 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(10): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(11): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(12): Volume: 149 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(13): Volume: 133 Unit price: 4 EUR

(14): Volume: 203 Unit price: 4 EUR

(15): Volume: 256 Unit price: 4 EUR

(16): Volume: 661 Unit price: 4 EUR

(17): Volume: 255 Unit price: 4 EUR

(18): Volume: 609 Unit price: 4 EUR

(19): Volume: 864 Unit price: 4 EUR

(20): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4 EUR

(21): Volume: 864 Unit price: 4 EUR

(22): Volume: 864 Unit price: 4 EUR

(23): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4 EUR

(24): Volume: 764 Unit price: 4 EUR

(25): Volume: 864 Unit price: 4 EUR

(26): Volume: 19 Unit price: 4 EUR

(27): Volume: 700 Unit price: 4 EUR

(28): Volume: 864 Unit price: 4 EUR

(29): Volume: 864 Unit price: 4 EUR

(30): Volume: 182 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(31): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4 EUR

(32): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 4 EUR

(33): Volume: 864 Unit price: 4 EUR

(34): Volume: 32 Unit price: 4 EUR

(35): Volume: 215 Unit price: 4 EUR

(36): Volume: 864 Unit price: 4 EUR

(37): Volume: 263 Unit price: 4 EUR

(38): Volume: 88 Unit price: 4 EUR

(39): Volume: 381 Unit price: 4 EUR

(40): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(41): Volume: 625 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(42): Volume: 61 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(43): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(44): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4 EUR

(45): Volume: 192 Unit price: 4 EUR

(46): Volume: 102 Unit price: 4 EUR

(47): Volume: 329 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(48): Volume: 251 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(49): Volume: 295 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(50): Volume: 297 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(51): Volume: 536 Unit price: 4 EUR

(52): Volume: 259 Unit price: 4 EUR

(53): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4 EUR

(54): Volume: 204 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(55): Volume: 134 Unit price: 4 EUR

(56): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(57): Volume: 317 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(58): Volume: 7 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(59): Volume: 220 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(60): Volume: 397 Unit price: 4 EUR

(61): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(62): Volume: 209 Unit price: 4 EUR

(63): Volume: 281 Unit price: 4 EUR

(64): Volume: 295 Unit price: 4 EUR

(65): Volume: 295 Unit price: 4 EUR

(66): Volume: 283 Unit price: 4 EUR

(67): Volume: 283 Unit price: 4 EUR

(68): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4 EUR

(69): Volume: 205 Unit price: 4 EUR

(70): Volume: 2186 Unit price: 4 EUR

(71): Volume: 201 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(72): Volume: 102 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(73): Volume: 150 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(74): Volume: 162 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(75): Volume: 332 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(76): Volume: 307 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(77): Volume: 91 Unit price: 4 EUR

(78): Volume: 364 Unit price: 4 EUR

(79): Volume: 215 Unit price: 4 EUR

(80): Volume: 14 Unit price: 4 EUR

(81): Volume: 502 Unit price: 4 EUR

(82): Volume: 202 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(83): Volume: 182 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(84): Volume: 350 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(85): Volume: 199 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(86): Volume: 15 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(87): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(88): Volume: 340 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(89): Volume: 332 Unit price: 4 EUR

(90): Volume: 21 Unit price: 4 EUR

(91): Volume: 130 Unit price: 4 EUR

(92): Volume: 168 Unit price: 4 EUR

(93): Volume: 113 Unit price: 4 EUR

(94): Volume: 336 Unit price: 4 EUR

(95): Volume: 343 Unit price: 4 EUR

(96): Volume: 158 Unit price: 4 EUR

(97): Volume: 43 Unit price: 4 EUR

(98): Volume: 154 Unit price: 4 EUR

(99): Volume: 41 Unit price: 4 EUR

(100): Volume: 41 Unit price: 4 EUR

(101): Volume: 191 Unit price: 4 EUR

(102): Volume: 353 Unit price: 4 EUR

(103): Volume: 32 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(104): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(105): Volume: 147 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(106): Volume: 162 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(107): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(108): Volume: 558 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (108):

Volume: 31031 Volume weighted average price: 4.00241 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-27

Venue: MESI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 539 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 182 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 921 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-27

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 666 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(2): Volume: 666 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(3): Volume: 256 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(4): Volume: 247 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(5): Volume: 91 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(6): Volume: 225 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(7): Volume: 91 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(8): Volume: 235 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(9): Volume: 262 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(10): Volume: 248 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(11): Volume: 262 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(12): Volume: 183 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(13): Volume: 231 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(14): Volume: 235 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(15): Volume: 302 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(16): Volume: 253 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(17): Volume: 176 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(18): Volume: 340 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(19): Volume: 278 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(20): Volume: 318 Unit price: 4 EUR

(21): Volume: 308 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (21):

Volume: 5873 Volume weighted average price: 4.0088 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-27

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 396 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 389 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(3): Volume: 638 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 569 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 1992 Volume weighted average price: 4.00394 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-27

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1092 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1092 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-27

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 388 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(2): Volume: 412 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 341 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 518 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 225 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 431 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 518 Unit price: 4 EUR

(8): Volume: 1730 Unit price: 4 EUR

(9): Volume: 570 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 224 Unit price: 4 EUR

(11): Volume: 2050 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (11):

Volume: 7407 Volume weighted average price: 4.00079 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-27

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 382 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 382 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-27

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 216 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(2): Volume: 216 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(3): Volume: 216 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(4): Volume: 270 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(5): Volume: 270 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 1188 Volume weighted average price: 4.01773 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.