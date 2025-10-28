Elsewedy Electric Selects Verified Market Research to Support U.S. Expansion Strategy for LV, MV, HV and EHV Cables Market

Lewes, Delaware, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotlight on the Client: Elsewedy Electric’s U.S. Growth Goals

Elsewedy Electric is a multi-billion-dollar global enterprise with deep expertise across electrical cables, transformers, engineering and turnkey energy solutions. As part of its long-term growth vision, the company has been intensifying its focus on the U.S. cable market—one of the most competitive regions in the world due to strong existing incumbents and a high volume of imports from Asia, the Middle East, India and Europe.

For a detailed analysis of industry trends and growth drivers, explore the full U.S. LV, MV, HV, EHV Cables Market .



To steer this expansion, David A. Burciaga, Director of Sales – USA, required more than surface-level information. He needed credible, detailed, and highly specific market intelligence to identify viable entry points, segment opportunities, and validate a growth thesis for presentation to the CEO and Chairman.

Speaking about the challenge, Burciaga shared that the cables market in the U.S. demanded a level of segmentation, competitor visibility and use-case breakdown that many traditional research vendors were unable to provide:

“Getting into the electrical wiring cable space is a lot more competitive… I needed credible, detailed data on the low, medium, high and extra-high-voltage markets, and competitor analysis. I started searching for alternatives to the usual large firms because I didn’t just need a standard module.”

The Commissioned Study: A Strategic Foundation for C-Suite Decision-Making

Elsewedy Electric partnered with VMR for a customized research engagement covering the U.S. & Europe LV, MV, HV, EHV Cables Market. The study provided:

Market sizing and forecasts across all voltage classes

Competitive landscape and gap analysis

Usage data by voltage, end-user segment and application

Strategic insight to identify “nooks and crannies” for entry and early advantage

A research-backed foundation for a 5-year market strategy





The result was a board-ready presentation that drove clarity, confidence and executive alignment.

According to Burciaga, the deliverable was instrumental:

“The presentation I put on for the Chairman and CEO was phenomenal — excellent, with a lot of credibility. Since this presentation, I’ve received approval for a factory here in the U.S.”

Why Elsewedy Chose Verified Market Research

Burciaga emphasized that VMR stood apart from legacy firms due to its partnership-based approach and responsiveness:

“With other major companies, it always ends up being a cookbook thing — this module, that module — and that’s not what I needed. VMR jumped right in. The can-do attitude really sparked me.”

He further highlighted VMR’s commitment after delivery:

“They didn’t just hand over a report and disappear. They stood with me. When I had questions or needed adjustments, they reviewed, refined, and supported. That back-end support meant everything.”

What the Report Covers

The LV, MV, HV, EHV Cables Market report by Verified Market Research is a comprehensive, decision-enablement study that goes beyond market numbers. It includes detailed segmentation across product types, voltage classes and end-user categories—along with forecasts through 2032.

The report examines market drivers such as renewable energy-led grid modernization and data center growth, as well as restraints including supply chain disruptions. It further offers opportunity hotspots (e.g., offshore wind projects), pricing and value-chain analysis, and a full Porter’s Five Forces assessment of the U.S. cable landscape.

The study also includes import–export dynamics, infrastructure development plans, transmission and distribution demand outlook, and in-depth competitive profiling of leading players, allowing leadership teams to benchmark, position and plan strategically with confidence.

Verified Market Research: A Partner for High-Stakes B2B Decisions

This collaboration reflects VMR’s commitment to being more than a report provider. The firm’s approach centers on:

• Tailored research built around each client’s unique strategy

• Direct involvement with client leadership to co-define the scope of work

• Dedicated research teams for delivery and post-delivery support

• Action-oriented intelligence designed to enable execution, not just inform

“VMR’s goal is to support long-term client success,” said the leadership team at Verified Market Research. “We believe research should drive action, impact and confidence—especially when clients are making high-value market expansion and investment decisions.”

About Verified Market Research

Verified Market Research is a global B2B research and consulting firm supporting organizations with data-driven insights that power market entry, strategic investment, competitive positioning, and long-term growth. With a client-first engagement model and deep sector expertise, VMR enables leaders to make confident decisions in complex and evolving markets.

Media Contact:

enquiries@verifiedmarketresearch.com

www.verifiedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us On: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook