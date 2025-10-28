Metirionic Enables Precision Bluetooth Channel Sounding with Synaptics’ industry-leading Veros™ Intelligent Connectivity Solutions

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metirionic GmbH, a leader in wireless ranging and positioning technologies, announced today the successful integration of its Metirionic Advanced Ranging Stack (MARS) across Synaptics’ Bluetooth portfolio with Channel Sounding support, as demonstrated at Synaptics® Tech Day 2025 earlier this month. Fully compliant with the Bluetooth Core Specification 6.1, the MARS implementation extends beyond basic ranging to deliver true 3D localization—combining distance and angle estimation for precise spatial awareness. Optimized for Android mobile devices and Synaptics Astra™ Embedded Linux IoT systems, the solution runs on Synaptics’ Veros™ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo SoCs to deliver precision ranging and positioning. By combining accurate distance with robust multipath mitigation and innovative angle estimation to determine direction, the MARS‑powered implementation redefines the benchmark for Bluetooth‑based location technologies—unlocking secure access, seamless indoor navigation, and proximity‑based services.

The combination of Synaptics’ high-performance Bluetooth hardware and Metirionic’s MARS stack uniquely spans both mobile and embedded platforms. Across Synaptics’ portfolio, Channel Impulse Response (CIR) data extends Channel Sounding beyond traditional Phase-Based Ranging (PBR) and Round-Trip Time (RTT) methods. This provides deeper insight into signal behavior and gives developers the ability to select algorithms and filters best suited to their application. In parallel, MARS derives angle estimation directly from the channel sounding procedure—a complementary breakthrough that overcomes earlier direction-finding limitations while adding directional awareness to precise ranging. This flexible architecture also gives developers the ability to balance latency, accuracy, and complexity for diverse use cases. On higher-end systems, these capabilities can be further leveraged to achieve even greater accuracy and robustness, while still scaling efficiently to resource-constrained devices.

Together, these capabilities unlock real-world applications such as secure access in industrial facilities, guiding visitors through complex office buildings, reliable asset tracking and Real-Time Location System (RTLS) in industrial environments, and proximity-based services like sharing music to a speaker or disarming an alarm when a user approaches.

By combining standards-based Bluetooth Channel Sounding with these advanced enhancements, the solution provides a future-proof foundation for location-aware services. Developers gain not only precise ranging and direction but also the flexibility to adapt implementations across diverse platforms — from premium smartphones and industrial IoT gateways to embedded devices with tighter resource constraints.

“We are partnering with Metirionic to enable deployment of Bluetooth Channel Sounding across both mobile and embedded platforms,” said Jason Hillyard, Director, Bluetooth Products and Technology, Synaptics. “By combining our high‑performance Veros Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 combo SoCs with MARS, we’re expanding into a new class of applications where precise distance, direction, and spatial awareness are critical, from smartphones to industrial IoT systems. This strategic collaboration strengthens Synaptics’ leadership in Bluetooth innovation and demonstrates the power of our established ecosystem, where partners deliver value-added solutions.”

For customers, the result is a new generation of Bluetooth experiences that feel seamless, secure, and context-aware across devices and environments.

“Our collaboration with Synaptics demonstrates how standards‑based Bluetooth Channel Sounding can be extended with innovative features to deliver real‑world impact,” said Dr. Attila Römer, Managing Director at Metirionic. “By integrating MARS across Synaptics’ Bluetooth solutions and adding pre‑standard advancements like inline PCT, we’re enabling developers to deliver higher accuracy, lower latency, and more robust performance in location‑aware solutions — from industrial asset tracking to context‑aware consumer experiences and next‑generation mobile devices.”

Demonstration and Availability

At Synaptics’ Tech Day 2025 earlier this month, Metirionic showcased the solution with a smartphone that automatically disarms an alarm when in proximity – demonstrating how Bluetooth Channel Sounding enables seamless, secure user experiences such as access control and context‑aware interactions. A video of the demo is available here https://youtube.com/shorts/L0lr-MrnANo.

MARS is available now on Synaptics’ connectivity and processing technology, giving developers a ready path to deploy advanced Bluetooth Channel Sounding. In parallel, mobile device engagements with select partners highlight momentum toward broader adoption. For more information, visit metirionic.com or contact@metirionic.com.

Media Inquiries: contact@metirionic.com

About Metirionic

Metirionic specializes in high-accuracy wireless positioning and ranging solutions, developing proprietary and standard-compliant technologies for distance measurement, positioning, and RTLS applications. Its MARS platform enhances Bluetooth Channel Sounding by integrating advanced signal processing and multipath mitigation, setting new benchmarks for precision.

© 2025 Metirionic GmbH. All rights reserved. The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi word marks are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc and the Wi-Fi Alliance, respectively. The Synaptics word mark is a registered trademark of Synaptics Incorporated. The Veros and Astra word marks is a trademark of Synaptics Incorporated. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

About Synaptics

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is leading the charge in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As the go-to partner for the world’s most forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.

Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.