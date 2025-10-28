Carry The Load Opens Registration for Veterans Day 100,000 Meter Challenge Presented by Government Employees Health Association (G.E.H.A)

Dallas, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carry The Load, a national nonprofit dedicated to honoring and supporting veterans and first responders, has opened registration for its month-long 100,000-Meter Challenge in commemoration of Veterans Day. The 31-day fitness event runs from November 11 through December 11, inviting participants to complete 100,000 meters through activities such as running or walking, cycling, rowing, rucking or swimming. Individuals and teams can track their progress at 100kmc.com, with registration just $10 per person.

Learn more and register for the Carry The Load 100,000 Meter Challenge at 100kmc.com.

“The 100,000 Meter Challenge is about more than distance, it’s about remembrance, resilience, and connection,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president, and CEO of Carry The Load, and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “When people across the country move with purpose, they remind our veterans that their service will never be forgotten. Together with G.E.H.A, we’re building a national movement to ensure every service member knows their sacrifice mattered.”

This year’s 100,000 Meter Challenge presenting partner is Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (G.E.H.A), a nonprofit member association that provides health and dental benefits nationwide to millions of federal employees and retirees, military retirees, and their families. G.E.H.A will have employees across the country participating in the challenge.

For the second year in a row, G.E.H.A is proud to be the presenting partner of the Carry The Load 100,000 Meter Challenge. “This national initiative aligns with our commitment to the health and well-being of federal employees, military veterans, and their families,” says Raj Vavilala, Chief Sales, Marketing and Product Officer. “This challenge honors those who have bravely served our country and strengthens the bonds of community and support nationwide."

Unlike Memorial Day that takes place the last Monday in May to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military, Veterans Day takes place on November 11 to acknowledge and thank everyone who served in the U.S. military. More information can be found on Carry The Load’s website at www.carrytheload.org.

# # #

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide active ways to honor and remember our nation’s heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Carry The Load has earned a 4/4 Star rating on Charity Navigator and is a designated Combined Federal Campaign charity #20469. For more information, visit www.carrytheload.org or carrytheload.org/newsroom. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ABOUT GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES HEALTH ASSOCIATION

Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (G.E.H.A) is a nonprofit member association that provides health and dental benefits that millions of federal employees and retirees, military retirees and their families have counted on since 1937. Offering one of the largest health and dental benefit provider networks available to federal employees in the United States, G.E.H.A empowers health and wellness by meeting its members where they are, when they need care. For more, visit www.geha.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Attachments