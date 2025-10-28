SolarAPP+ Automates Electrical Permitting for Over 200 Colorado Jurisdictions with the Department of Regulatory Agencies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SolarAPP Foundation, the non-profit dedicated to lowering clean energy costs, today announced that its automated plan review and permitting tool, SolarAPP+Ⓡ, has been selected by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) to perform the electrical plan review of residential solar and energy storage systems in over 200 Colorado jurisdictions. These jurisdictions join Alamosa County, the City of Bennett, the City and County of Denver, Gilpin County and the City of Wheatridge, that have already implemented SolarAPP+, delivering a streamlined plan review experience for solar installers in these areas and speeding up the deployment of residential solar projects for local residents.

SolarAPP+ (Automated Permit Processing) is a software tool that is free for jurisdictions to implement to automate the plan review process. There is no cost to DORA to implement or use SolarAPP+ for this electrical plan review, which saves money for taxpayers and governments across the state.

This announcement supports the Polis Administration’s commitment to affordable and accessible clean energy. DORA and local jurisdictions across the state are demonstrating how technology like SolarAPP+ can deliver public services more effectively and efficiently for both our local businesses and residents.

SolarAPP+ streamlines the permitting process for installers, helping to bring clean energy to the residents of Colorado more quickly and at a lower price. Contractors submit project details into SolarAPP+ for plan review, as applicable to their jurisdictions. Upon approval, both DORA and the contractor are automatically emailed confirmation and approval documents to file with DORA and proceed to inspection.

“We are proud to have implemented an automated solution so quickly to both support the Governor’s goals and the communities we serve,” said DORA Program Director, Cheryl Ruiz Lucero.

This collaboration marks the first time an automated electrical permitting process has been implemented at the state level. SolarAPP+ has to-date operated across 325 local governments, and this partnership with DORA dramatically expands that number to over 500. SolarAPP+ is poised to expand its support for future DORA initiatives with its ability to streamline and standardize the permitting and inspection process.

“As a native Coloradan, I’m thrilled that the SolarAPP Foundation can partner with DORA to reduce the friction of deploying residential solar projects safely and efficiently,” said SolarAPP Foundation CEO, Matthew McAllister. “The Governor and his team have worked to aggressively cut the cost of the clean energy transition, and we’re proud to join in that work today, making solar energy more accessible to Coloradans.”

We look forward to continuing to support Colorado communities with an upcoming installer training on November 21, 2025 at 11:00 am MST, in addition to the resources provided by our Customer Support team that works to ensure project success for all contractors.

About SolarAPP

The SolarAPP Foundation is an independent, non-profit working to advance a clean energy economy through the development, and operation of, tools that create safe, automated and instantaneous permitting for solar, storage and other clean energy technologies. Developed in collaboration with local governments, the solar industry, and codes and standards bodies, the SolarAPP+ automated plan review software is used by jurisdictions across the country to transform complex permitting processes into simple, automated solutions that deliver instant permits in their communities. Learn more at gosolarapp.org .