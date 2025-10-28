Ushur Unveils First AI Agent Purpose-Built for Health Plans to Service Provider Networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation for regulated industries, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI solution for provider servicing. Purpose-built for health plans’ provider relations, network management, and contact center teams, the solution enables human-like, conversational self-service via voice and chat to answer the most frequent and costly provider inquiries — while reducing administrative burden, improving compliance, and strengthening provider satisfaction.

When providers face delays in getting information from health plans, patients and members ultimately experience the impact. Ushur’s AI Agent addresses this challenge by integrating with benefits, claims and credentialing systems to deliver a HIPAA-secure, omnichannel experience that guides providers through:

Benefits Verification – Provides real-time, contract-specific answers to pre-treatment coverage questions, reducing denials and billing disputes.

– Provides real-time, contract-specific answers to pre-treatment coverage questions, reducing denials and billing disputes. Claims Inquiry & Documentation – Automates claim status checks, requests and ingests missing documentation to accelerate adjudication.

– Automates claim status checks, requests and ingests missing documentation to accelerate adjudication. Credentialing & Network Management – Streamlines provider onboarding and directory updates, reducing onboarding timelines and audit exposure.





Ushur’s domain-specific LLMs are trained on healthcare payer language and processes, and when deployed as AI Agents, integrate with core systems to automate provider interactions with precision and compliance.

“Health plans and providers deserve a better way to connect — one that replaces administrative friction with clarity, speed, and trust,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and Co-Founder of Ushur. “With our Agentic AI for provider servicing, we’re reimagining how these relationships work — delivering secure, compliant, and human-like experiences that scale. When providers are supported more efficiently, patients gain faster access to care. This is the next evolution in making healthcare smarter, faster, and more connected.”

Ushur’s AI Agent for Provider Service enables health plans to deliver consistent, human-like support 24x7 – scaling personalized interactions across their entire provider network. Ushur also offers AI Agents for Member Service to eliminate member-facing bottlenecks and elevate service quality across the healthcare ecosystem.

The Ushur AI Agent for Provider Service is available today as part of Ushur Intelligence. For more information, visit https://ushur.ai/ai-agent-for-provider-service .

About Ushur

‍Ushur delivers the world’s first Customer Experience Automation platform built specifically for regulated industries. Purpose-built for delivering ideal self-service, Ushur infuses intelligence into digital experiences for the most delightful and impactful customer engagements. Equipped with guardrails and compliance-ready infrastructure, Ushur powers vertical AI Agents for healthcare, financial services and insurance use cases. Designed for rapid code-less deployment with flexible, advanced capabilities for IT and business teams, enterprises can transform customer and employee journeys at scale, driving faster time-to-value and improved outcomes.

Media Contact

Alison Lyne

Ushur

alison.lyne@ushur.com