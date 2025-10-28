Resilinc Announces Top 30 Most Resilient Suppliers in the High-Tech Industry for 2025

MILPITAS, CA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leader in supply-chain risk intelligence and agentic AI for risk & compliance, is pleased to announce the Top 30 companies in the high-tech supply chain whose risk-management and resiliency programs earned the highest rankings in Resilinc’s R Score® assessment for 2025.

Rankings are based on Resilinc’s patented R Score®, which benchmarks supplier performance across key dimensions such as network visibility, transparency, business-continuity readiness, multi-tier collaboration, and demonstrated ability to respond rapidly during disruptions. Each of the Top 30 achieved exceptional results through deep supply-chain mapping, real-time event monitoring, and proactive supplier engagement.

“In a year defined by mounting geopolitical, climate and regulatory risk, the companies earning our Top 30 recognition stand out for turning visibility into action,” said Kamal Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of Resilinc. “These organizations aren’t just prepared. They’re advancing a new standard of supply-chain resilience by embedding intelligence, agility and autonomous response across their global networks.”

The Top 30 list includes suppliers to leading OEMs in semiconductors, electronics, telecom and peripherals. These companies collectively operate across Tier 1 through Tier 5, contribute to multiple high-tech value chains, and have been part of Resilinc’s mapped network for at least one year.

Key trends observed among this year’s winners include:

Increased sub-tier visibility and rapid yes/no response status during supply-chain disruptions.

Deployment of automated mitigation workflows, enabling alternate-site activation and faster recovery.

Strong emphasis on transparent supplier collaboration, including exchange of validated data across tiers down to parts and materials.

Detailed performance data, drawn from more than 150,000 suppliers within Resilinc’s global network, was refreshed quarterly to determine the 2025 rankings.

For a full list of the Top 30 companies, methodology and additional insights visit https://resilinc.ai/r-score ranking.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.

