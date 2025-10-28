NVA APP ECU Set to Go Public, Ushering in a New Era for the Film Promotion Industry

QUITO, Ecuador, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVA APP Ecuador (NVA APP ECU) is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a major milestone that heralds a new stage in the company’s development and brings renewed vitality to the film promotion industry. As an emerging force in film promotion and marketing, NVA APP ECU’s upcoming listing underscores the company’s excellence in creative planning, event execution, media partnerships, and fan engagement, while signaling vast potential for future growth in movie promotion, theatrical distribution, and cross-media marketing.





Justin Anthony Tripodi, CEO of NVA APP South America, commented on the upcoming IPO:

“The forthcoming listing of NVA APP ECU represents the collective efforts of our entire team. Every promotional campaign and marketing initiative embodies our creativity, professionalism, and commitment. This IPO will not only mark a historic moment for the company but also serve as recognition and reward for the long-term dedication of our employees.”





Since its establishment, NVA APP ECU has adhered to the core philosophy of “innovation-driven, integrity-based operations,” focusing on comprehensive film promotion services, including movie premiere event planning, theatrical marketing, social media campaigns, fan engagement activities, and media collaboration. The company is committed to providing clients with **end-to-end solutions—from creative concept and event execution to performance evaluation—**continuously driving innovation and development in the film promotion industry.

NVA APP ECU expects to complete its IPO process by the end of this year, an important step that will bring employees new career development opportunities while laying a solid foundation for business expansion and strategic growth.

The company also expresses its sincere appreciation to government agencies, regulatory authorities, investors, partners, and all employees for their continued support and trust. Through this IPO, NVA APP ECU aims to further enhance its international influence, brand recognition, and corporate value. As a U.S.-regulated multinational, NVA APP ECU remains committed to compliance with international standards, maintaining transparency and high-quality governance to foster a trustworthy corporate image.

Looking ahead, NVA APP ECU will continue to follow its business philosophy of “customer-centered, quality-driven, management-oriented, and innovation-focused,” strengthening its core competitiveness, expanding its film promotion portfolio, optimizing event execution processes, and enhancing both brand value and industry influence. The company plans to leverage post-IPO resources to organize more large-scale movie premieres, cross-platform marketing campaigns, and international collaborations, ensuring that each film achieves maximum exposure and market impact.





NVA APP ECU is also dedicated to maintaining open, transparent, and standardized operations, while continuously enhancing corporate value and market competitiveness to deliver greater returns for shareholders. At the same time, it will continue to invest in employee growth and welfare, ensuring every team member shares in the company’s progress and success.

With the upcoming IPO, NVA APP ECU is poised to set a new benchmark in the film promotion industry and inject new momentum into its development. Moving forward, the company will continue to drive creative marketing and fan engagement innovation, lead industry trends, and strengthen its presence on the international stage—delivering a fresh, dynamic, and impactful promotional experience for film projects worldwide.

