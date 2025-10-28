Finland Cement Industry Report 2025: Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import/Export, End Markets 2020-2029

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Finnish cement market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an annual increase of 6.7%, reaching a market value of US$445.5 million by 2025.
This growth trajectory builds on the robust performance observed between 2020-2024, where the market experienced a CAGR of 7.2%. The momentum is expected to endure, further expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025-2029, with anticipated market valuation reaching approximately US$568.9 million by the end of the forecast period.
This comprehensive report provides a data-centric exploration of Finland's cement industry, offering in-depth insights into the market opportunities and analytics across various cement sectors. It features an extensive array of over 80 KPIs on a national level, facilitating a profound understanding of market dynamics, size and forecast, alongside market share statistics.
The research methodology employed adheres to industry best practices. An unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to provide detailed insights into emerging business and investment opportunities.
Scope
The report delivers a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of the cement industry, enveloping market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment performance from 2020 to 2029. It delves into cement demand within key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors, with granularity in segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-use profile, and city tier.
Finland Cement Industry Overview
- Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value
- Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value
- Average Cement Price Trends: Overall and type-specific
Finland Cement Market by Type of Cement
- Portland Cement
- Blended Cement
- Specialty Cement
- Green Cement
Blended Cement Market by Subtypes
- Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement
- Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement
- IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement
- Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement
Specialty Cement Market by Subtypes
- Rapid Hardening Cement
- High Alumina Cement
- White Cement
- Sulfate-Resistant Cement
- Other Niche Specialty Cements
Finland Cement Market by Key Sector
Residential Construction
-
- Multi-Family Housing
- Single-Family Housing
Non-Residential Construction
Commercial Buildings
-
- Office Buildings
- Retail Spaces
- Hospitality Facilities
- Restaurants
- Sports Complexes
- Other Commercial Properties
Industrial Buildings
-
- Manufacturing Units
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities
- Metal and Material Processing Plants
Institutional Buildings
-
- Healthcare Facilities
- Educational Institutions
- Other Institutional Structures
Infrastructure & Other Construction
Finland Cement Market by Distribution Channel
- Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)
- Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)
Finland Cement Market by End-User
- Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
- Concrete Product Manufacturers
- Individual Consumers (Self-use)
- Other Industrial/Commercial Users
Finland Cement Market by Location Tier
- Tier-I Cities
- Tier-II Cities
- Tier-III Cities
Finland Cement Trade Dynamics
- Key Export Destinations
- Key Import Sources
Competitive Landscape: Finland Cement Market
- Market Share Analysis of Key Players
