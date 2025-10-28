Finland Cement Industry Report 2025: Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import/Export, End Markets 2020-2029

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Finnish cement market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an annual increase of 6.7%, reaching a market value of US$445.5 million by 2025.

This growth trajectory builds on the robust performance observed between 2020-2024, where the market experienced a CAGR of 7.2%. The momentum is expected to endure, further expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025-2029, with anticipated market valuation reaching approximately US$568.9 million by the end of the forecast period.

This comprehensive report provides a data-centric exploration of Finland's cement industry, offering in-depth insights into the market opportunities and analytics across various cement sectors. It features an extensive array of over 80 KPIs on a national level, facilitating a profound understanding of market dynamics, size and forecast, alongside market share statistics.

The research methodology employed adheres to industry best practices. An unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to provide detailed insights into emerging business and investment opportunities.

Scope

The report delivers a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of the cement industry, enveloping market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment performance from 2020 to 2029. It delves into cement demand within key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors, with granularity in segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-use profile, and city tier.

Finland Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Overall and type-specific

Finland Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Market by Subtypes

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Finland Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing Single-Family Housing



Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings

Office Buildings Retail Spaces Hospitality Facilities Restaurants Sports Complexes Other Commercial Properties



Industrial Buildings

Manufacturing Units Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities Metal and Material Processing Plants



Institutional Buildings

Healthcare Facilities Educational Institutions Other Institutional Structures



Infrastructure & Other Construction

Finland Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Finland Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Finland Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Finland Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Finland Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

