Senior Living Expert Matt Clinton of Sun Terrace Hermiston Shares Expertise on What Are the Best Ways to Pay for Senior Living in HelloNation

HERMISTON, Ore., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the best ways to pay for senior living? Many families face uncertainty when planning for long-term care, unsure how to navigate the mix of private funds, insurance options, and public programs. Matt Clinton of Sun Terrace Hermiston provides essential guidance on this issue in a recent HelloNation article , helping individuals understand the financial pathways available for senior living.

According to Clinton, most families begin with private sources such as savings, retirement accounts, pensions, and Social Security. For those who own a home, selling the property or using a reverse mortgage can generate additional resources. He also points to long-term care insurance as a key tool, though policies differ significantly in what they cover and how benefits are triggered. Understanding policy specifics like waiting periods and coverage limits is crucial.

Clinton notes that public assistance may also be available. Medicaid can cover long-term care for those who meet certain financial thresholds, though requirements vary by state and typically include a review of past financial activity. Veterans and their spouses may qualify for Aid and Attendance benefits through the VA, offering monthly payments that can ease the cost of assisted living or home care.

Other alternatives include life insurance conversions, which allow families to access policy value for care expenses, although there may be tax and eligibility implications. Clinton advises early planning to maximize financial flexibility and avoid crisis-based decisions. Consulting with a financial advisor or elder law attorney can help tailor the best funding strategy based on a family’s specific needs.

To explore these topics further, the full article, “Understanding Financial Options for Senior Living,” provides an in-depth look at the tools and strategies available to cover the costs of care.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e10d854-0952-4b19-ab9c-bdd43a0e660e