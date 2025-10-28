Qatar Cement Industry Report 2025: Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import/Export, End Markets 2020-2029

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cement market in Qatar is poised for significant growth, with an expected annual increase of 4.0%, reaching a valuation of US$398.8 million by 2025. The market experienced robust growth from 2020 to 2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.2%, and the momentum is projected to persist, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2029. By the conclusion of 2029, the market is anticipated to grow from its 2024 value of US$383.4 million to approximately US$462.3 million.

This comprehensive report delves into the cement industry in Qatar through a detailed data-centric lens, outlining market opportunities and analyses across diverse cement domains. It encompasses over 80 key performance indicators at the national level, providing exhaustive insights into market dynamics, size forecasts, and market share statistics. Employing industry-leading methodologies, the analysis is unbiased and supported by a proprietary analytics platform, offering a clear perspective on emerging business and investment opportunities.

This report presents a forward-looking analysis of Qatar's cement industry, detailing market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 through 2029. It evaluates cement demand in key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors, alongside a comprehensive analysis by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.

Report Scope

Qatar Cement Industry Overview:

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked on an overall and type-specific basis

Qatar Cement Market by Type of Cement:

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes:

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Market by Subtypes:

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Qatar Cement Market by Key Sector:

Residential Construction:

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction: Commercial Buildings:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction:

Qatar Cement Market by Distribution Channel:

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Qatar Cement Market by End-User:

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Qatar Cement Market by Location Tier:

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Qatar Cement Trade Dynamics:

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Qatar Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

