Fluence Awarded Contract in Saudi Arabia worth over US $12 million

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that it has secured a contract worth more than US $12 million to provide a water treatment system for Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. (“ TR ”). TR has been contracted to construct a new combined-cycle power plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Fluence will be providing an ultra-pure water treatment system with pretreatment and demineralization, utilizing Fluence Niroflex™ systems as the core treatment technology. Work is expected to commence immediately with the majority of work completed in 2026 and start-up projected for first half of 2027.

This latest contract win highlights Fluence’s growing presence in the Middle East and our commitment to delivering high-efficiency, sustainable, and reliable water treatment solutions for the power and energy sector. Reflecting on this substantial win, CEO & MD Tom Pokorsky remarked: “We are excited for this opportunity to support our client in providing our solutions for an industrial, ultra-pure application for the power industry. Consistent with our One Fluence global strategy, we will be leveraging the combined strength of our Municipal Water & Wastewater team in the Middle East and our Industrial Water & Reuse team in Argentina to ensure seamless project execution and delivery of a high-quality equipment solution for our client and the end user. Fluence looks forward to continuing discussions with TR on how we can strengthen and expand our partnership and support other power plant projects moving forward.”

