EMulate Therapeutics Opens Community Investment Round on Wefunder, Offering Public Access to Groundbreaking Digital Therapeutics Platform

"We're democratizing access to an investment opportunity that could reshape modern medicine," said Chris Rivera, EMulate Therapeutics CEO. "This community round allows everyday investors to be part of a medical breakthrough that addresses some of healthcare's most urgent challenges, from pediatric brain cancer to the opioid crisis.”

EMulate has developed a proprietary technology that records the electromagnetic signatures of therapeutic molecules and delivers those patterns to patients through wearable devices providing therapeutic benefits without introducing chemicals into the body.

Addressing Unmet Medical Needs Across Multiple Indications

EMulate's most advanced program targets childhood brain cancers that have seen virtually no treatment advances in decades. EMulate's technology can potentially deliver therapeutic effects directly to brain tumors, overcoming the blood-brain barrier challenge that has made traditional chemotherapy ineffective for these conditions.

The company's platform extends beyond oncology:

Mental Health : Successfully emulating compounds including ketamine, psilocybin, and MDMA for treatment-resistant depression and PTSD, with potential to deliver therapeutic benefits while reducing risks associated with psychedelic therapy

Proven Safety and Efficacy Profile



With over 165 human patients treated across oncology trials and millions of consumer exposure hours through its commercial partner, Hapbee Technologies, EMulate's ulRFE® technology has demonstrated:

Zero serious adverse events attributable to the technology

No thermal effects, ionizing radiation, or cellular toxicity

Clinical responses observed across multiple therapeutic areas

Faster, Capital-Efficient Development Model



Unlike traditional drug development requiring billions in investment and decades of research, EMulate's platform enables:

New treatments developed in less than 12 months

Potential to save millions in development costs with EMulate development projections under $500,000 from concept to clinical readiness

No need to invent new molecules, only to record existing therapeutic compounds

Multiple Phase 1 Trials Starting in 2025



The company is advancing multiple Phase 1 clinical trials in pain and mental health indications in 2025, creating multiple potential value inflection points for investors.

"This isn't just another biotech investment, it's an opportunity to support a platform that could fundamentally change how we treat disease," added Rivera. "We're making treatments safer, more accessible, and more effective for millions of patients worldwide, and we're inviting the community to join us in this mission."

Learn more about this investment opportunity and the future of medicine at https://wefunder.com/emulatetx



About EMulate Therapeutics



EMulate Therapeutics is pioneering bioelectromagnetic medicine through its proprietary ulRFE® (ultra-low Radio Frequency Energy) technology platform. By recording and reproducing the electromagnetic signatures of therapeutic molecules, EMulate delivers drug-like therapeutic benefits without introducing chemicals into the body. Led by proven biotech entrepreneur Chris Rivera and a board of veterans from Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, and multiple successful biotech ventures, EMulate is advancing programs in oncology, mental health, and pain management. For more information, visit https://www.emulatetx.com.

