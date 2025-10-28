Belgium Cement Industry Report 2025: Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import/Export, End Markets 2020-2029

The Belgian cement market presents opportunities in residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors. Growth in Tier-I to III cities, diverse cement types like green and specialty cements, and distribution channels including B2B and retail hold potential for expansion, driven by urbanization and investment trends.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cement market in Belgium is gearing up for significant growth, with projections indicating a 6.7% annual increase, set to reach approximately US$429.8 million by 2025.

Between 2020 and 2024, the market witnessed robust growth, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This positive trajectory is expected to continue, with a projected CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 through 2029, culminating in an estimated market value of US$547.6 million by the end of 2029.

The report provides an extensive, forward-looking analysis of the cement industry, with coverage spanning market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and performance at the segment level from 2020 to 2029. It evaluates cement demand across various sectors, including residential, non-residential, and infrastructure, with detailed segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.

Reasons to Buy

  • Access Comprehensive, Segment-Level Market Data: Granular datasets covering cement demand, production, trade flows, and pricing, segmented by product type, end-use sector, and distribution channel.
  • Track Growth Across Diverse Segments: Understand how cement consumption varies by construction type and assess demand shifts driven by policy, urbanization, and investment trends.
  • Benchmark Market Performance and Forecasts: Utilize historical data and forward-looking projections to evaluate performance across countries, regions, and cement categories.
  • Identify Market-Specific Risks and Opportunities: Analyze localized demand drivers, cost structures, and trade dependencies to inform investment, sourcing, and pricing strategies.
  • Support Strategic Planning with Structured, Reliable Insights: Use standardized data frameworks and KPIs to support executive decision-making processes across commercial, operational, and financial functions.

Scope

Belgium Cement Industry Overview

  • Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value
  • Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value
  • Average Cement Price Trends: Evaluated at overall and cement-type levels

Belgium Cement Market by Type of Cement

  • Portland Cement
  • Blended Cement
  • Specialty Cement
  • Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes

  • Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement
  • Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement
  • IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement
  • Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Market by Subtypes

  • Rapid Hardening Cement
  • High Alumina Cement
  • White Cement
  • Sulfate-Resistant Cement
  • Other Niche Specialty Cements

Belgium Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

  • Multi-Family Housing
  • Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

  • Office Buildings
  • Retail Spaces
  • Hospitality Facilities
  • Restaurants
  • Sports Complexes
  • Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

  • Manufacturing Units
  • Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities
  • Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

  • Healthcare Facilities
  • Educational Institutions
  • Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Belgium Cement Market by Distribution Channel

  • Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)
  • Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Belgium Cement Market by End-User

  • Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
  • Concrete Product Manufacturers
  • Individual Consumers (Self-use)
  • Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Belgium Cement Market by Location Tier

  • Tier-I Cities
  • Tier-II Cities
  • Tier-III Cities

Belgium Cement Trade Dynamics

  • Key Export Destinations
  • Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Belgium Cement Market

  • Market Share Analysis of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyb5si

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Blended Cement
                            
                            
                                Cement and Concrete 
                            
                            
                                Concrete Product
                            
                            
                                Green Cement
                            
                            
                                Portland Cement
                            
                            
                                Ready Mix Concrete
                            
                            
                                Slag Cement
                            
                            
                                White Cement
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading