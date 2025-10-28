Belgium Cement Industry Report 2025: Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import/Export, End Markets 2020-2029

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cement market in Belgium is gearing up for significant growth, with projections indicating a 6.7% annual increase, set to reach approximately US$429.8 million by 2025.
Between 2020 and 2024, the market witnessed robust growth, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This positive trajectory is expected to continue, with a projected CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 through 2029, culminating in an estimated market value of US$547.6 million by the end of 2029.
The report provides an extensive, forward-looking analysis of the cement industry, with coverage spanning market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and performance at the segment level from 2020 to 2029. It evaluates cement demand across various sectors, including residential, non-residential, and infrastructure, with detailed segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.
Reasons to Buy
- Access Comprehensive, Segment-Level Market Data: Granular datasets covering cement demand, production, trade flows, and pricing, segmented by product type, end-use sector, and distribution channel.
- Track Growth Across Diverse Segments: Understand how cement consumption varies by construction type and assess demand shifts driven by policy, urbanization, and investment trends.
- Benchmark Market Performance and Forecasts: Utilize historical data and forward-looking projections to evaluate performance across countries, regions, and cement categories.
- Identify Market-Specific Risks and Opportunities: Analyze localized demand drivers, cost structures, and trade dependencies to inform investment, sourcing, and pricing strategies.
- Support Strategic Planning with Structured, Reliable Insights: Use standardized data frameworks and KPIs to support executive decision-making processes across commercial, operational, and financial functions.
Scope
Belgium Cement Industry Overview
- Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value
- Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value
- Average Cement Price Trends: Evaluated at overall and cement-type levels
Belgium Cement Market by Type of Cement
- Portland Cement
- Blended Cement
- Specialty Cement
- Green Cement
Blended Cement Market by Subtypes
- Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement
- Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement
- IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement
- Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement
Specialty Cement Market by Subtypes
- Rapid Hardening Cement
- High Alumina Cement
- White Cement
- Sulfate-Resistant Cement
- Other Niche Specialty Cements
Belgium Cement Market by Key Sector
Residential Construction
- Multi-Family Housing
- Single-Family Housing
Non-Residential Construction
Commercial Buildings:
- Office Buildings
- Retail Spaces
- Hospitality Facilities
- Restaurants
- Sports Complexes
- Other Commercial Properties
Industrial Buildings:
- Manufacturing Units
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities
- Metal and Material Processing Plants
Institutional Buildings:
- Healthcare Facilities
- Educational Institutions
- Other Institutional Structures
Infrastructure & Other Construction
Belgium Cement Market by Distribution Channel
- Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)
- Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)
Belgium Cement Market by End-User
- Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
- Concrete Product Manufacturers
- Individual Consumers (Self-use)
- Other Industrial/Commercial Users
Belgium Cement Market by Location Tier
- Tier-I Cities
- Tier-II Cities
- Tier-III Cities
Belgium Cement Trade Dynamics
- Key Export Destinations
- Key Import Sources
Competitive Landscape: Belgium Cement Market
- Market Share Analysis of Key Players
