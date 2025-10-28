Bangladesh Cement Industry Report 2025: Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import/Export, End Markets 2020-2029

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bangladesh Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Bangladesh is expected to grow by 4.6% annually to reach US$523.2 million in 2025. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 4.9%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$500.3 million to approximately US$619.5 million.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry in Bangladesh, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Bangladesh's cement industry is confronting a volatile mix of rising production costs, foreign exchange constraints, and subdued domestic demand. While infrastructure projects under the government's development agenda continue to support cement volumes, private sector construction has been slowed by inflationary pressures and import dependency. Export prospects remain modest, with local producers focusing instead on efficiency improvements and fuel diversification.



Firms are responding to these challenges through digital process control, renewable energy integration, and partnerships for alternative raw materials. The government's push for green building standards and localized industrial inputs is also prompting shifts in sourcing and formulation strategies. Long-term competitiveness will depend on strategic capex, currency risk mitigation, and innovation in sustainable cement products. Bangladesh's cement industry is at a structural crossroads facing economic headwinds and input pressures, yet positioned to grow through infrastructure, efficiency, and sustainability alignment. While public sector demand and SEZ construction offer near-term stability, long-term success depends on reducing fuel and clinker import exposure and transitioning to low-emissions production models.



Firms that localize SCM sourcing, diversify fuel inputs, and digitalize operations will be better placed to navigate volatility and secure government project contracts. Green procurement mandates and sustainability-linked lending will further accelerate the shift toward innovation-led competition.

With policy coherence and investment discipline, Bangladesh's cement sector can contribute meaningfully to national infrastructure goals and transition toward a resilient, lower-carbon growth path.



Infrastructure Pipeline Supports Demand Amid Weak Private Construction

Government Megaprojects Provide Cement Demand Stability: Large-scale infrastructure builds, including the Padma Bridge Rail Link, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, and Matarbari Port, are generating significant cement demand. Producers like Shah Cement and Crown Cement have focused dispatches on public works zones in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Housing and Real Estate Are Impacted by Inflation and Financing Delays: Private construction activity has declined due to high material costs and tightened access to home loans and developer financing. Urban demand in Dhaka and Chittagong has shifted toward maintenance and refurbishment rather than new high-rise developments.

Industrial Parks and SEZs Are Generating Specialized Demand: Cement consumption is supported by the construction of industrial parks under BEZA (Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority), particularly in Narayanganj and Mongla. These projects require higher-grade and precast-friendly cement mixes, often with fast-setting or sulfate-resistant properties.

Strategic Partnerships and Process Improvements Are Redefining Operations

Fuel Switch Agreements and Waste Co-Processing Are Expanding: Firms like LafargeHolcim Bangladesh have piloted RDF (refuse-derived fuel) co-processing at kilns, reducing coal dependency. Strategic tie-ups with municipalities and industrial waste providers are enabling alternative fuel substitution, particularly near Sylhet and Meghnaghat plants.

Digitalization and Energy Optimization Are Being Prioritized: Companies have implemented automated kiln control systems and real-time dispatch tracking to enhance cost control. Crown Cement and Premier Cement have expanded energy management systems and production analytics in plants located in Munshiganj and Narayanganj.

Blended Cement and SCM-Based Product Lines Are Growing: To reduce import reliance, producers are scaling up the use of slag, fly ash, and limestone filler in their blended cement offerings. Government bodies have begun specifying low-clinker cement in select public procurement contracts under revised PWD standards.

Production Is Constrained by Currency Pressure, Import Dependency, and Logistics Costs

Foreign Exchange Shortages Are Affecting Raw Material Imports: Bangladesh relies heavily on imported clinker, slag, and gypsum, primarily from Vietnam, India, and the UAE. Foreign exchange constraints in 2023-2024 led to delays in LC (Letter of Credit) approvals, disrupting supply chains and creating spot shortages.

Rising Coal and Freight Costs Are Pressuring Margins: The depreciation of the taka and higher shipping fees have increased landed costs of coal and petcoke used in kiln operations. Several firms have adjusted their fuel mix or temporarily reduced capacity utilization to contain operating expenses.

Port and Inland Transport Challenges Are Raising Delivery Times: Congestion at Chattogram Port and limited barge availability on key inland waterways have slowed clinker unloading and dispatch timelines. Cement delivery to northern districts faces road bottlenecks, leading firms to decentralize warehousing and optimize batching plant locations.

Modest Outlook Supported by Public Investment and Green Construction Trends

Public Sector Demand Will Remain the Primary Growth Engine: Continued funding for national road upgrades, railway modernization, and energy projects will support cement consumption through 2025.Firms securing government supply contracts are expected to see stable order flows, especially in southern and central Bangladesh.

Green Building and Local Sourcing Policy Will Drive Innovation: The Ministry of Housing and Public Works is increasingly specifying sustainability criteria in urban development tenders. Local sourcing mandates are encouraging producers to prioritize SCMs from domestic steel plants and thermal power stations.

Energy Transition and Efficiency Projects Will Improve Resilience: Cement companies investing in solar power, WHR systems, and fuel diversification are better positioned to withstand import volatility. Long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with private solar developers are under negotiation by multiple firms.

Risks Are Elevated Across Macroeconomic, Supply Chain, and Policy Areas

Currency Volatility and Inflation Continue to Disrupt Planning: Persistent taka depreciation has inflated the cost of all imported inputs, including fuel, spare parts, and additives. Price volatility makes it difficult to offer long-term pricing to institutional buyers or execute predictable capex planning.

Import Reliance Creates Supply and Quality Risks: A sharp drop in clinker imports or delayed LC processing could leave plants underutilized, especially in northern districts with limited clinker storage. Quality variability from multiple overseas suppliers creates challenges in ensuring product consistency.

Policy Delays and Uncertain Regulatory Enforcement Add Complexity: Inconsistent implementation of environmental permitting and weak enforcement of waste co-processing guidelines limit green fuel uptake. Delays in VAT refunds and customs duty reimbursement also strain working capital for large-volume cement exporters.

Scope



Bangladesh Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Bangladesh Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Bangladesh Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Bangladesh Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Bangladesh Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Bangladesh Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Bangladesh Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Bangladesh Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

