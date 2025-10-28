JAMES HARDIE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against James Hardie Industries plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In James Hardie (JHX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against James Hardie Industries plc (“James Hardie” or the “Company”) (NYSE:JHX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired James Hardie common stock between May 20, 2025 and August 18, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 23, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James Hardie's key North America Fiber Cement segment was experiencing weakening demand due to distributor inventory destocking known to the Company by April and early May 2025; and (2) despite this knowledge, the Company falsely represented that demand remained strong and that inventory levels were "normal"; and (3) on August 19, 2025, James Hardie revealed a 12% sales decline in the segment, attributing it to "normalization of channel inventories," and warned of continued weakness; and (4) following this news, the Company's share price dropped more than 34% thereby damaging investors.



Next Steps:

