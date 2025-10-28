Humanoid Robots Global Market Report 2026-2040, with Detailed Profiles of Leading Humanoid Robot Manufacturers and Technology Developers

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Humanoid Robots Market 2026-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The humanoid robotics market is experiencing unprecedented momentum in 2025, with activity accelerating far beyond initial projections. Investment, production scaling, and commercial deployments are converging to signal that the industry has moved decisively from research prototypes to commercial reality. China's robotics sector has seen remarkable financing activity, with 610 investment deals totaling 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) in the first nine months of 2025 - representing a 250% increase year-over-year. The third quarter alone witnessed 243 deals, up 102% from the prior year. Major transactions include Beijing-based Noetix Robotics completing 300 million yuan ($42 million) in Pre-B financing, while industry leader UBTECH secured a massive $1 billion strategic financing facility encompassing placements, convertible bonds, and cash-draw rights. This capital influx reflects growing investor confidence that commercialization timelines are accelerating faster than anticipated.

Production capacity is expanding dramatically across all major regions. Tesla is targeting 5,000 Optimus units in 2025 with plans to scale to 100,000 by 2026. Chinese manufacturer BYD aims for 1,500 humanoids in 2025, ramping to 20,000 by 2026. Shanghai-based Agibot similarly targets 5,000 units in 2025. Agility Robotics has constructed a dedicated factory capable of producing 10,000 Digit robots annually. These production commitments represent a fundamental shift from pilot-scale manufacturing to industrial-scale operations.

Perhaps most significantly, cost barriers are collapsing faster than projected. Chinese manufacturer Unitree shocked the market in July 2025 by launching its R1 humanoid at just $5,900 - a price point previously thought impossible for years. This follows the company's G1 model at $16,000 and H1 at $90,000, demonstrating multiple market tiers. Goldman Sachs reported that manufacturing costs declined 40% year-over-year versus earlier projections of 15-20% annually, with current costs ranging from $30,000-$150,000 depending on configuration.

Pilot programs are transitioning to commercial operations. Figure AI continues testing at BMW's Spartanburg plant for automotive assembly. Agility Robotics' Digit operates in Amazon and GXO logistics facilities. UBTECH has secured partnerships with major automotive manufacturers including BYD, Geely, FAW-Volkswagen, BAIC, and Foxconn. Most notably, two Unitree humanoids were sold to consumers via JD.com, marking the first documented consumer sales in the sector. The convergence of billion-dollar financing, 100,000-unit production targets, sub-$10,000 pricing, and expanding commercial deployments suggests the humanoid robotics market has reached a critical inflection point, with mainstream adoption accelerating toward the 2026-2028 timeframe rather than the 2030s as originally forecast.

The Global Humanoid Robots Market 2026-2036 report represents the most comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving humanoid robotics industry, delivering strategic insights into a transformative technology sector poised to revolutionize manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and consumer applications worldwide. This 400+ page market intelligence report provides detailed forecasts, competitive analysis, technology assessments, and regional market dynamics across conservative and optimistic scenarios.

This market research encompasses critical analysis of bipedal and wheeled humanoid robot technologies, examining deployment across six major end-use markets including healthcare and assistance, education and research, customer service and hospitality, entertainment and leisure, manufacturing and industry, and personal use and domestic applications. The report delivers granular market segmentation by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World), comprehensive component cost analysis, technology readiness levels (TRL), and detailed profiles of 60+ leading humanoid robot platforms from established manufacturers and innovative startups driving the industry forward. Investment professionals, technology strategists, manufacturing executives, and R&D leaders will find unparalleled value in the report's dual-scenario forecasting methodology, extensive supply chain analysis, and detailed examination of artificial intelligence integration, sensor technologies, actuator systems, and advanced materials transforming humanoid robot capabilities.

The research provides actionable intelligence on commercial viability timelines, ROI analysis, cost evolution projections, regulatory landscapes across major markets (Japan, United States, China), and strategic recommendations for stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the humanoid robotics revolution reshaping global labor markets and industrial automation.

Comprehensive cost analysis including current pricing, target pricing (2026-2030), cost breakdown by humanoid type, component cost analysis (actuators, structural components, power systems, computing, sensors, end effectors, software/AI, integration), cost evolution projections to 2036, cost per labor hour analysis, ROI timeline analysis, production volume impact on costs, regional cost variations, barriers to cost reduction, and cost competitiveness analysis

Market drivers (AI advancements, labor force shortages and substitution, personal assistance needs, hazardous environment exploration)

Commercial and technical challenges

Global regulations

Key market analysis for Japan, United States, and China

Market Forecasts (2024-2036) Global humanoid robot shipments in units (conservative and optimistic estimates) Shipments by robot type: bipedal vs. wheeled (conservative and optimistic estimates) Shipments by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World (conservative and optimistic estimates) Global revenues in USD (conservative and optimistic estimates) Revenues by end-use market (healthcare, education, customer service, entertainment, manufacturing, personal use) Automotive industry revenues and forecasts with deployment distribution Logistics and warehousing market forecasts Battery capacity forecasts for humanoid robots by industry segment Humanoid robot hardware component volume and market size forecasts Component market share and average costs per robot

