Fire Up the Holidays with BBQ Champion Christie Vanover

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning pitmaster and Food Network star Christie Vanover is heating up the holiday season with her cookbook, Holiday Grilling: 111 Recipes to Celebrate the Season.

From Thanksgiving turkey to Christmas prime rib, Vanover proves that wintertime isn’t a reason to pack away the grill.

“People tend to think of grilling as a summer thing,” said Vanover, founder of Girls Can Grill. “But when you fire up your grill for the holidays, you not only free up oven space, you infuse your meal with incredible smoky flavor that guests will remember long after the leftovers are gone.”

Holiday Grilling features recipes like grilled prime rib with horseradish sauce, apple crumble pie and smoked turkey tips for every type of grill or smoker. All are designed to bring a kiss of smoke and a touch of cheer to the table. The book is available now on Amazon in hard cover and soft cover.

Each recipe includes a full color photo, step-by-step instructions and easy-to-find ingredients, making it approachable for both seasoned pitmasters and beginners.

Vanover’s Girls Can Grill Rubs are also taking center stage this season. Each blend was crafted from her years of experience on the BBQ competition circuit, but she uses them heavily during the holidays:

Chicken Rub: The secret to a golden, juicy smoked or roasted turkey.

The secret to a golden, juicy smoked or roasted turkey. Brisket Rub: Adds a bold, peppery crust to holiday prime rib or beef tenderloin.

Adds a bold, peppery crust to holiday prime rib or beef tenderloin. Pork Rub: Ideal for Christmas hams, pork loin and even festive appetizers.

“They deliver flavor that wins over judges and dinner guests alike” said Vanover.

The rubs make ideal stocking stuffers for the grill enthusiasts in your life. They are available on Amazon and Girls Can Grill and at stores across the United States, including Scheels and Fleet Farm.

About Girls Can Grill

Girls Can Grill was founded in 2015 by pitmaster Christie Vanover to inspire and educate backyard cooks on the art of barbecue. Through online content, social media, books and live events, the brand has grown into a trusted resource for grillers of all experience levels. Vanover is a certified BBQ judge, championship-winning competitor, podcast host and industry consultant, dedicated to making barbecue approachable for all. She was recently named one of the most influential people in BBQ.

