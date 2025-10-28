Shareholders who lost money in shares of Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Fly-E Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: FLYE) (“Fly-E” or the “Company”).

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE) Case Summary

Court: United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York

United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York Class Period: July 15, 2025 – August 14, 2025, inclusive

July 15, 2025 – August 14, 2025, inclusive Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2025

November 7, 2025 Allegations: Defendants misled investors by overstating revenue outlook and demand for EV products. Downplayed risks tied to lithium battery safety issues, supply chain changes and regulatory challenges.



Corrective Disclosure:

On August 14, 2025, Fly-E filed an NT 10-Q revealing a 32% revenue drop year-over-year, driven by fewer E-Bike sales amid rising lithium battery explosion incidents in New York.

Stock price plunged 87% in one day, closing at $1.00, down $6.76 per share.

Next Steps for Investors: Shareholders who suffered losses can seek appointment as lead plaintiff prior to November 7, 2025 by contacting Wolf Haldenstein.



Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

