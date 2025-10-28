JPTE: JP 3E Holdings, Inc. Launches G2DT, Decentralized Blockchain CRYPTO COINS to Transform Global E-Sports Market

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (“JP3E”) (OTC: JPTE) is pleased to announce the official launch and tokenization of its G2DT Decentralized Blockchain, designed to revitalize the E-Sports market and establish a virtual earning cycle for industry participants. JP3E has entered into a strategic agreement with the International e-Sports Institute (IESI) to deploy the G2DT global token, positioning JP3E to generate new revenue streams within the gaming industry. Please view the videos below for a greater understanding:

During an official visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from October 10-15, 2025, Jeon Ok-yi, Chairman of IESI, signed three strategic memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to strengthen international exports and cooperation in the e-sports sector. These MOUs, executed with the Women Business Circle (WBC), Nicol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, and Gulf Korea Times, establish JP3E as a key partner in exporting Korean e-sports systems and developing joint business models across multiple regions. The G2DT token will serve as the foundation for JP3E’s participation in this global alliance.

In collaboration with DAMAC, Dubai’s largest real estate developer, and its China branch, IESI and JP3E have agreed to establish a gaming and blockchain-based coin issuance foundation in Dubai, with G2DT selected as the preferred token for facilitating transactions.



The Foundation has also developed “WINchance,” a fantasy sports game leveraging advanced blockchain technology. JP3E will utilize G2DT to participate in the E-Sports Olympics and game-specific competitions through joint initiatives with the Korea E-Sport Promotion Association. G2DT integrates blockchain technology into the sports and E-Sports industry, ensuring transparent platform services and next-generation security to protect users’ personal and financial data.



The E-Sports market currently faces significant income imbalance, with a small number of game companies and broadcasters controlling over 90% of total revenue. G2DT aims to introduce a virtual earning cycle, enabling stable income and growth for professional E-Sports teams, profit-sharing opportunities for viewers and fans, and broader audience engagement. This innovative approach is expected to drive market expansion, similar to the impact of sports betting on traditional sports.



Recent regulatory changes in Korea, including the legalization of sports prediction games, have paved the way for new opportunities in the E-Sports sector. JP3E is committed to leveraging these advancements to foster a more inclusive and profitable ecosystem for all stakeholders.

Jeon Ok-yi, Chairman and CEO of IESI, stated, “This opens the pathway for a bright and growing future for the e-sports industry, benefiting game developers, competing teams, and viewers alike.”



John K. Park, CEO of JP3E, added, “We anticipate a major impact on the E-Sports world, generating significant revenues for JP3E from the gaming industry, especially following our recent sanctioning in Korea. We also expect substantial returns from our previously announced copper commodities deal in the near future.”



About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.



JP 3E Holdings, Inc. targets 3E industries: energy, eatables and education/real estate. JP3E has five wholly-owned subsidiaries; MetaRock, JP Energy Global, Pte Ltd. and JP Energy Group, LLC. With its acquisition of MetaRock https://www.metarock.co.kr/en/index.html, JP3E is positioned to become a global leader in commodity transactions, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions transcending numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.



