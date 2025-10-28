Syndromic Multiplex Panels Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Strategies, Trends and Forecasts by Syndrome, Place, Product and Country

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Panels Market 2025-2029 - Strategies, Trends and Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, Gi, Other), Place, Product and Country, with Market Analysis and Executive Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Syndromic Multiplex Tests?

2.2 Syndromic Testing - the quiet revolution in diagnostics

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

3 Infectious Disease

3.1 Infections - The Big Picture

3.2 The Pathogens

3.3 Symptoms and Syndromes

3.4 Disease

3.5 Transmission

3.6 Infectious Disease Diagnostics

3.7 Defining Infections

3.8 Syndromic Infection

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.3 Industry Structure

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

6 Syndromic Testing Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.2 Credo Preps MDx System, Multiplex Respiratory Test for US Launch

6.3 Diasorin Nabs Clearance for Expanded Respiratory Panel

6.4 Bosch, R-Biopharm to Invest €150M in PCR Tests for Vivalytic MDx Platform

6.5 Cepheid Gets Waiver for Multiplex Vaginal Panel

7 Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies

7.1 Abacus Diagnostica

7.2 Abbott Laboratories

7.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

7.4 Ador Diagnostics

7.5 ADT Biotech

8 The Global Market for Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Syndrome - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Place - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

9 Global Syndromic Multiplex Markets - By Syndrome

9.1 Respiratory

9.2 Gastrointestinal

9.3 Blood

9.4 Meningitis/Encephalitis

9.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease

9.6 Other Syndrome

10 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Place

10.1 Hospital Lab

10.2 Outpatient Lab

10.3 Point of Care

10.4 Other Place

11 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Product

11.1 Instruments

11.2 Cartridges

11.3 Reagents

11.4 Other Product

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

Companies Featured

Abacus Diagnostica

Abbott Laboratories

Accelerate Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

ADT Biotech

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Antelope Dx

Applied BioCode

Aureum Diagnostics

Aus Diagnostics

Baebies

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid (Danaher)

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

Cue Health

Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH

Detect

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A.

Domus Diagnostics

Enzo Biochem

Eurofins Scientific

Fluxergy

Fusion Genomics

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx (Roche)

Grip Molecular Technologies

Hibergene Diagnostics

Hologic

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexagene

LightDeck Diagnostics

Lucira Health

Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)

Maxim Biomedical

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

MicroGem

Millipore Sigma

Minute Molecular

Mobidiag (Hologic)

Molbio Diagnostics

Nanomix

Novel Microdevices

OnsiteGene

Operon

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Primerdesign (Novacyt)

Prominex

Proof Diagnostics

Qiagen

QuantuMDx

QuidelOrtho

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Saw Diagnostics

Scope Fluidics

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sona Nanotech

SpeeDx

T2 Biosystems

Talis Biomedical

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vela Diagnostics

Veramarx

Visby Medical

XCR Diagnostics

