Syndromic Multiplex Panels Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Strategies, Trends and Forecasts by Syndrome, Place, Product and Country

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Panels Market 2025-2029 - Strategies, Trends and Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, Gi, Other), Place, Product and Country, with Market Analysis and Executive Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The landscape of Infectious Disease Diagnostics is rapidly evolving, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for expansion. Discover detailed insights in this latest report on Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics, offering a deep dive into the transformative shifts within this sector.
Explore the potential for diagnostics to transition closer to point-of-care settings, including physician offices and even home environments. This pivotal transition could redefine industry norms, securing a place for diagnostics alongside, and not just within, traditional medical domains.
The convergence of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics is driving a revolutionary wave within the industry. This strategic alignment is propelling innovations that could disrupt conventional frontline test protocols, offering substantial cost-saving benefits and enhanced efficiency. This comprehensive report projects the market size over the next five years and includes plans for subsequent updates as new data and trends emerge.
Position yourself and your organization at the forefront of these developments by accessing this report that provides extensive updates over a 12-month period. Gain a competitive edge by becoming an expert in the rapidly changing landscape of Infectious Disease Diagnostics and stay informed about the implications for healthcare delivery.
Order this comprehensive report today to ensure you remain a leader in understanding and leveraging the future of Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics.
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Guides
- 1.1 Situation Analysis
- 1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
- 1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants
2 Introduction and Market Definition
- 2.1 What are Syndromic Multiplex Tests?
- 2.2 Syndromic Testing - the quiet revolution in diagnostics
- 2.3 Market Definition
- 2.4 Methodology
- 2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry
3 Infectious Disease
- 3.1 Infections - The Big Picture
- 3.2 The Pathogens
- 3.3 Symptoms and Syndromes
- 3.4 Disease
- 3.5 Transmission
- 3.6 Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- 3.7 Defining Infections
- 3.8 Syndromic Infection
4 Industry Overview
- 4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
- 4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
- 4.3 Industry Structure
5 Market Trends
- 5.1 Factors Driving Growth
- 5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
- 5.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends
6 Syndromic Testing Recent Developments
- 6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
- 6.2 Credo Preps MDx System, Multiplex Respiratory Test for US Launch
- 6.3 Diasorin Nabs Clearance for Expanded Respiratory Panel
- 6.4 Bosch, R-Biopharm to Invest €150M in PCR Tests for Vivalytic MDx Platform
- 6.5 Cepheid Gets Waiver for Multiplex Vaginal Panel
7 Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies
- 7.1 Abacus Diagnostica
- 7.2 Abbott Laboratories
- 7.3 Accelerate Diagnostics
- 7.4 Ador Diagnostics
- 7.5 ADT Biotech
8 The Global Market for Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics
- 8.1 Global Market Overview by Country
- 8.2 Global Market by Syndrome - Overview
- 8.3 Global Market by Place - Overview
- 8.4 Global Market by Product - Overview
9 Global Syndromic Multiplex Markets - By Syndrome
- 9.1 Respiratory
- 9.2 Gastrointestinal
- 9.3 Blood
- 9.4 Meningitis/Encephalitis
- 9.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease
- 9.6 Other Syndrome
10 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Place
- 10.1 Hospital Lab
- 10.2 Outpatient Lab
- 10.3 Point of Care
- 10.4 Other Place
11 Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Product
- 11.1 Instruments
- 11.2 Cartridges
- 11.3 Reagents
- 11.4 Other Product
12 Appendices
- 12.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule
- 12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays
- 12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays
Companies Featured
- Abacus Diagnostica
- Abbott Laboratories
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- ADT Biotech
- Akonni Biosystems
- Alveo Technologies
- Antelope Dx
- Applied BioCode
- Aureum Diagnostics
- Aus Diagnostics
- Baebies
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Binx Health
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biocartis
- BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Credo Diagnostics Biomedical
- Cue Health
- Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH
- Detect
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Domus Diagnostics
- Enzo Biochem
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fluxergy
- Fusion Genomics
- Genetic Signatures
- GenMark Dx (Roche)
- Grip Molecular Technologies
- Hibergene Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Lexagene
- LightDeck Diagnostics
- Lucira Health
- Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)
- Maxim Biomedical
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)
- MicroGem
- Millipore Sigma
- Minute Molecular
- Mobidiag (Hologic)
- Molbio Diagnostics
- Nanomix
- Novel Microdevices
- OnsiteGene
- Operon
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Primerdesign (Novacyt)
- Prominex
- Proof Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- QuantuMDx
- QuidelOrtho
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Saw Diagnostics
- Scope Fluidics
- Seegene
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sona Nanotech
- SpeeDx
- T2 Biosystems
- Talis Biomedical
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vela Diagnostics
- Veramarx
- Visby Medical
- XCR Diagnostics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjrnm0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.