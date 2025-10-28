Clinical Trial Platform Market Report 2025: AI Integration and Decentralized Trials Propel Market to $4.5 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Platform Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clinical trial platform market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.36 billion in 2024 to $2.69 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. Growth in the historic period was driven by the rising adoption of electronic data capture systems, increasing demand for centralized clinical trial management, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, expansion of outsourcing in clinical research, and early adoption of wearable health monitoring devices.



The clinical trial platform market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.5 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. Growth in the forecast period is expected to be supported by the rapid rise of decentralized clinical trials, integration of AI and machine learning in clinical platforms, greater use of remote patient monitoring, rising demand for patient-centric trial designs, and the expansion of cloud-based clinical trial solutions.

Key trends anticipated for the forecast period include the integration of decentralized clinical trials and remote patient monitoring, adoption of AI and machine learning for trial design and data analysis, use of wearable devices and biosensors for real-time patient data collection, and greater utilization of blockchain to enhance data security and transparency in trials.





The increasing investment in research and development is expected to drive the growth of the clinical trial platform market in the coming years. Investment in research and development (R&D) refers to the total amount spent by organizations on innovative activities aimed at creating new technologies, products, and solutions. The surge in R&D investment is primarily driven by rising global competition and rapid technological progress, as companies recognize that continuous innovation is crucial for staying competitive in an ever-evolving market.

As R&D spending increases, there is a greater need for comprehensive clinical trial platforms capable of managing complex research workflows, data collection, and regulatory compliance requirements across various studies and therapeutic areas. For instance, in December 2023, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, reported that the EU's expenditure on research and development rose to €352 billion ($384.42 billion) in 2022, representing a 6.34% increase from €331 billion ($361.48 billion) in 2021. As such, the growth in R&D investment is driving the expansion of the clinical trial platform market.



Key companies in the clinical trial platform market are focusing on creating advanced solutions, such as machine learning-based platforms, to improve decision-making and operational efficiency during clinical trials. These AI-driven platforms use artificial intelligence to analyze clinical data and predict patient eligibility, recruitment patterns, and trial outcomes, while optimizing study designs and speeding up participant enrollment. For example, in July 2025, PhaseV, a U.S.-based provider of AI/ML-driven clinical development solutions, launched the ClinOps AI platform. This next-generation tool is designed to revolutionize clinical trial operations by enabling precise site selection and dynamic, real-time performance monitoring. By leveraging causal machine learning and real-world patient data, the platform allows trial teams to make faster, data-driven decisions, offering deeper insights into site performance, patient variability, and recruitment, which ultimately enhances efficiency and diversity across the trial lifecycle.



In December 2024, OpenClinica Inc., a U.S.-based provider of software-as-a-service solutions for clinical trials, acquired BuildClinical Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is aimed at speeding up patient recruitment and reducing enrollment bottlenecks in clinical trials by utilizing BuildClinical's data-driven digital engagement and enrollment strategies. BuildClinical Inc. is a health technology company based in the U.S. that provides a platform to streamline patient recruitment for academic research studies.



Major players in the clinical trial platform market are Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Labcorp Holdings Inc., ICON Public Limited Company, Veeva Systems Inc., Medpace Holdings Inc., Clario Inc., Medidata Solutions Inc., Medable Inc., South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, Medrio Inc., Ciwit B.V., Obvio Health USA Inc., Curebase Inc., DATATRAK International Inc., OpenClinica LLC, Infiuss Health Inc., PhaseV Inc., Everest Global Inc.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Markets Covered:



By Product Type: Software Solutions; Services; Hardware

By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

By Phase: Phase I; Phase II; Phase III; Phase IV

By Application: Oncology; Cardiovascular Diseases; Neurology; Infectious Diseases; Rare Diseases

By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research Organizations; Medical Device Companies; Hospitals And Clinics; Other End-Users

Subsegments:



By Software Solutions: Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems; Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS); Randomization And Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Software; eConsent Software; Safety And Pharmacovigilance Software; Data Analytics And Reporting Tools; Patient Recruitment And Retention Software; Remote Monitoring And Decentralized Trial Software

By Services: Clinical Trial Design And Consulting Services; Site Management Organization (SMO) Services; Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services; Patient Recruitment And Retention Services; Data Management Services; Regulatory And Compliance Services; Training And Support Services

By Hardware: Wearable Health Monitoring Devices; Infusion Pumps And Devices; Biometric Sensors; Mobile Health Devices; Imaging And Diagnostic Devices; Laboratory Equipment And Instruments

Clinical Trial Platform Market Regional and Country Analysis



Clinical Trial Platform Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Oracle Corporation - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Tata Consultancy Services Limited - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Labcorp Holdings Inc. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

ICON Public Limited Company - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Clinical Trial Platform Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Veeva Systems Inc.

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Clario Inc.

Medidata Solutions Inc.

Medable Inc.

South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute

Medrio Inc.

Ciwit B.V.

Obvio Health USA Inc.

Curebase Inc.

DATATRAK International Inc.

OpenClinica LLC

Infiuss Health Inc.

PhaseV Inc.

Everest Global Inc.

Global Clinical Trial Platform Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Clinical Trial Platform Market



Recent Developments in the Clinical Trial Platform Market



Clinical Trial Platform Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46i7yj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment