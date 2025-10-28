Trends & Strategies Shaping the Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2025-2029: Insights by Assay, Cause, Product, Lab, Place and Company

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2025-2029 - Global Market Forecasts by Assay, Cause, Product, Lab and Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sepsis affects over 45 million individuals annually, yet a definitive diagnostic remains elusive. The quest to develop an accurate diagnostic solution underpins the use of cutting-edge genomic and molecular tools that have emerged over the past decade. As the healthcare industry evolves, the integration of artificial intelligence continues to be speculated as a catalyst for transformational breakthroughs.

In the high-stakes arena of diagnostics, identifying an effective life-saving solution is crucial. The market for emergency diagnostics is vast and commands significant value. By understanding the multifaceted drivers of this burgeoning global market, stakeholders can uncover promising opportunities. This comprehensive report projects market growth over the next five years, fueled by enhanced healthcare standards worldwide. Additionally, the residual impact of the pandemic has reshaped strategies concerning respiratory infections.

Innovation is central to this industry, with existing key players having already established their dominance. Nonetheless, the introduction of disruptive diagnostic technologies holds the potential to redefine the competitive landscape. The convergence of two pivotal trends-Rapid Diagnostics and the Genomics Revolution-presents novel diagnostic prospects. This report equips you with the knowledge necessary to emerge as an expert within your organization, providing crucial insights and allowing for informed investment decisions and accurate market valuations.

In this ever-evolving field, staying informed about market trends and technological advancements is imperative. This research not only offers an in-depth understanding of current market dynamics but also includes tailored support and specific data at no extra cost. Leverage this intelligence to ensure your strategic decisions are aligned with the latest data, enabling your organization to navigate the future of sepsis diagnostics with confidence. Unlock the potential of new technologies and remain at the forefront of healthcare innovation.

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 An Overview of Sepsis Diagnostics

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

3 Sepsis - Current Science

3.1 What is Sepsis?

3.2 Diagnosis

3.3 Causes of Sepsis

3.4 Prevalence

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

6 Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Abionic

7.3 Accel Diagnostics

7.4 Accelerate Diagnostics

7.5 ADT Biotech

7.6 Anatolia Geneworks

7.7 Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.

7.8 Baebies

7.9 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.10 Becton, Dickinson and Company

...and more

8 Sepsis Global Diagnostic Markets Overview

8.1 Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Assay

8.3 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Cause

8.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Product

8.5 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Lab

8.6 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Place

9 Sepsis Diagnostic Market - by Assay

9.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Microbiology

9.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - PCR

9.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Immunoassay

9.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Infectious Disease Other

9.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker MDx

9.6 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Other

10 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Cause

10.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - GastroIntestinal

10.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory COVID-19

10.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory Other

10.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Neonatal

10.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Cause

11 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Product

11.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Instrumentation

11.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Consumables

11.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Software & Service

12 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Lab

12.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - In Lab

12.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Point of Care

13 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Place

13.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Hospital

13.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Place

14 Appendices

14.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

14.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

14.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

