Date: 28 October 2025
Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues Tier 2 capital
Ringkjøbing Landbobank has entered into an agreement to issue Tier 2 capital for a total of SEK 500 million, effective from November 5, 2025.
The issue has a maturity of 10.25 years with a first call (redemption option) after 5.25 years.
The interest for the entire term to maturity is agreed at a 3-month Stibor-rate plus a margin of 165 basis points and with fixing of interest every three months.
The issue has been swapped into Danish kroner, resulting in an interest rate of 3-month Cibor plus a margin of 134 basis points.
The issue is a part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning.
