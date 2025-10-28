SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Shareholders’ Meeting 4 November 2025

The shareholders’ meeting of SKEL will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in Ballroom B at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

Attached are the meeting agenda and the final proposals to be presented at the meeting. The proposals and agenda are unchanged from those announced when the meeting was called on October 14.

All meeting materials can be found on the company’s website: https://skel.is/hluthafar/hluthafafundir-skel.

For further information, please send an email to fjarfestar@skel.is.

Attachments