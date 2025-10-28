ConnectWise Honored with 2025 Elastic Managed Services Partner Award

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs) and information technology service management (ITSM) teams, announced today that Elastic , the Search AI Company, has named ConnectWise the recipient of the 2025 Elastic Managed Services Partner Award – AMER. The recognition was presented at this year’s annual ElasticON ENGAGE NYC.

The 2025 Elastic Partner Awards – AMER honor top-performing partners who have demonstrated technical excellence, local market impact, and customer-centric innovation across AI, Search, and data-driven transformation. ConnectWise’s recognition underscores its leadership in delivering Elastic-powered managed services that enable MSPs to work smarter and secure more effectively.

“We’re honored that Elastic has recognized ConnectWise with the 2025 Managed Services Partner Award,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise. “This is a reflection of our commitment to driving innovation, customer growth, and market expansion through Elastic-powered solutions. Together, we’re helping our partners and customers search, monitor, and secure everything that matters and empowering them to achieve greater outcomes in an increasingly data-driven world.”

The 2025 Elastic Partner Awards – AMER winners were recognized across ten categories, spanning revenue generation, co-selling, migrations, solution delivery, managed services, cloud acceleration, cloud growth, technology innovation, professional services, and generative AI. Together, these categories highlight the breadth of ways partners create customer impact and fuel growth across the Elastic ecosystem.

The Elastic Managed Services Partner Award acknowledges partners who enable secure, continuous operations through managed services, advanced monitoring, and rapid response.

“The 2025 Elastic Partner Awards – AMER recognize partners who pair deep expertise with a relentless focus on customer success,” said Jason Kimrey, Vice President, Channels & Alliances, AMER, Elastic. “These winners are demonstrating the full power of the Elastic Search AI platform to expand opportunities, deliver measurable outcomes, while fueling growth and mutual success.”

Learn more about the 2025 Elastic Partner Awards – AMER and the complete list of categories, winners and finalists.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

