The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache Grails® 7.0.0 

Wilmington, DE, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced Apache Grails® 7.0.0 , the first major technical milestone since the project became an ASF Top-Level Project.

Grails is a powerful, Apache Groovy-based, web application framework for the Java Virtual Machine (JVM). Grails is built on top of Spring Boot, an open source tool that makes it easier for developers to use Java-based frameworks when creating web applications and rest apis. Grails 7.0.0 introduces major dependency upgrades, including Java 17+, Groovy 4, Spring Boot 3.5, Jakarta EE 10 and Spring Framework 6.2, alongside features like containerized browser testing with Testcontainers, optional Micronaut integration, SBOM generation, reproducible builds and artifacts, and numerous bug fixes for persistence, documentation, and build processes.

"Apache Grails 7.0.0, our first stable release following graduation to an Apache Software Foundation Top-Level Project, culminates 18 months of collaborative work and introduces major dependency upgrades and features,” said James Fredley, Apache Grails PMC Chair. "This release empowers developers with streamlined full-stack workflows and enhanced security and compliance, and preserves Grails' foundational DRY and convention-over-configuration principles, all driven by thousands of community commits."

Key Highlights of Apache Grails 7.0.0:

Build web apps faster than ever — Grails 7.0.0 continues to make web development rapid and productive, with everything you need included out of the box.





— Grails 7.0.0 continues to make web development rapid and productive, with everything you need included out of the box. Smarter defaults, less configuration — With Grails’ “Convention over Configuration” approach, you write less repetitive code and focus more on your application logic.





— With Grails’ “Convention over Configuration” approach, you write less repetitive code and focus more on your application logic. Easier learning curve — Built on Apache Groovy, Grails 7.0.0 makes it easier for developers of all skill levels to be productive quickly.





— Built on Apache Groovy, Grails 7.0.0 makes it easier for developers of all skill levels to be productive quickly. Powered by enterprise-grade technologies — Under the hood, Grails 7.0.0 leverages Spring Boot 3.5, Spring Framework 6.2, Jakarta EE 10, and Hibernate for stability and scalability.





— Under the hood, Grails 7.0.0 leverages Spring Boot 3.5, Spring Framework 6.2, Jakarta EE 10, and Hibernate for stability and scalability. Plugin ecosystem — New major versions of key plugins like Grails Spring Security 7.0.0, Quartz 4.0.0, and Redis 5.0.0, providing enhanced security, scheduling, and caching.

.

— New major versions of key plugins like Grails Spring Security 7.0.0, Quartz 4.0.0, and Redis 5.0.0, providing enhanced security, scheduling, and caching. . Robust testing enhancements — Introduces containerized browser testing with Testcontainers via the Geb plugin for consistent, cross-platform functional and integration tests without manual browser management.





— Introduces containerized browser testing with Testcontainers via the Geb plugin for consistent, cross-platform functional and integration tests without manual browser management. Mono-repo Approach — Consolidated all core Grails projects into a single Git repository, speeding up development, testing, and releases while simplifying contributions.





— Consolidated all core Grails projects into a single Git repository, speeding up development, testing, and releases while simplifying contributions. Gradle Build Modernization — Revamped Gradle plugins, tasks, and logic for better reproducibility, verification, and automation in CI/CD pipelines.





— Revamped Gradle plugins, tasks, and logic for better reproducibility, verification, and automation in CI/CD pipelines. Improved build reliability and consistency — Builds are now reproducible and verifiable, making it easier to trust that what you build is what you deploy.





— Builds are now reproducible and verifiable, making it easier to trust that what you build is what you deploy. Built-in security and transparency features — All published binaries now include a Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs), improving transparency and compliance with modern software supply chain standards.

For more information on Apache Grails 7.0.0 and to get started, visit: https://grails.apache.org/ .

Additional Resources:

Download : https://grails.apache.org/download.html

: Application Generator: https://start.grails.org/

Documentation : https://grails.apache.org/docs/latest/

: Blog : https://grails.apache.org/blog/

: GitHub : https://github.com/apache/grails-core

: Follow on X/Twitter : https://x.com/grailsframework/

: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/official-grails/

